James McAvoy was reportedly attacked at a bar in Toronto by a stranger attending the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actor was at Charlotte's Room on King Street West just before midnight on Monday night (September 8). He was in town promoting his directorial debut, California Schemin'.

A source told People that McAvoy was attacked by a stranger while at the bar. A man had reportedly had too much to drink, and, while being escorted out, punched McAvoy from behind.

McAvoy was apparently okay, since he tried to calm his attacker down. The Scottish actor reportedly stayed at the bar after the man was removed and laughed off the incident.