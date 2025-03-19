Jack White has a knack for randomly sitting next to fellow celebs at baseball games. He once sat next to Kendrick Lamar at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, and this week he sat next to Bill Murray at an MLB exhibition game in Japan.

White is currently on tour in Japan — a trip that coincided with the Chicago Cubs playing a preseason game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday (March 18). He showed up to the game wearing a vintage Cubs jersey gifted him by Chicago native Eddie Vedder, and he just so happened to be sitting next to another Chicago celeb: Bill Murray.

White posted a gallery of himself sitting with Murray, both of them decked out in Cubs gear. White captioned the photo, "You know what it's like when you go to see an MLB game between the Cubs and the Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan wearing a game worn Cubs jersey from the year you were born ('75) with your favourite number on it that Eddie Vedder gifted you before the game and you walk to your seat and realize that Bill Murray is by the randomness of the universe sitting next to you to watch that game. You know that feeling right?"

White is seated next to his bassist daughter Scarlett White in the photos. His wife Olivia Jean is a few seats down.

Chicago fans left the game disappointed, and the Dodgers beat the Cubs 4–1. Superstar Shohei Ohtani scored two runs, including the one that turned out to be the game-winner.