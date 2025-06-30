5

We all held out hope that Season 3 of The Bear would be like that quiet period in a restaurant when they close up between lunch and dinner service. Nothing happens, but it's a time to regroup and recharge, preparing us for the Season 4 dinner rush. Well, the open sign has been flipped back around, and here we are with a menu that takes us back to basics (as per Carmy's orders) — but rather than feeling nostalgic and comforting, it's overly familiar and, honestly, a little boring.

Season 4 picks up where the previous one ended: the Tribune review. In response to the unflattering article coupled with the constant pressure of getting the restaurant into the black, Uncle Cicero (Oliver Platt) and the Computer (Brian Koppelman) place a snazzy LED countdown clock in the kitchen. By their estimation, the Bear has 1,440 hours (or two months) to turn things around, otherwise they're going to pull the plug.

It's a narrative device that series creator Christopher Storer has used throughout the series (with the exception of Season 3) with success: convert the space from a casual sandwich shop to a fine dining restaurant in 12 weeks, prep the kitchen and the front of house for opening, pay the bills, get the dishes out on time! The baked-in time crunch of running a restaurant creates explosive moments that frustrate and hit us in the gut, like Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) getting trapped in the walk-in during service and Marcus (Lionel Boyce) missing the calls to be with his mother during her last moments.

Admittedly, it's true to life that many of the problems a restaurant experiences aren't one-offs — the difficulty of being able to get a pasta dish together in under five minutes will recur every time someone orders said pasta dish. But the realistic repetitive issues sprouting up as plot lines don't make for great television.

Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) is particularly hard done by this season, which is a real shame because Colón-Zayas has been a revelation across the series. We've seen Tina transform from cook to chef, we dipped into her personal life in last season's "Napkins" episode, and, most importantly, Tina centred the series with a frustrated heart — a person eager to do well professionally and provide for her family, but struggling to keep up with the changing world around her. This season she is literally plating pasta.

It could be forgivable had Tina's sidelining made way for richer storytelling of her colleagues. Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) does gains some screen time as we learn more about his ambition to create opportunities for himself and the restaurant, and Sweeps (Corey Hendrix) has a wine journey that continues with some lighthearted interactions with Fak (Matty Matheson) and his crew. The tertiary storyline concerning Ebra is particularly welcome, but it's hard to see past the fact that both Ebra and Sweeps's stories this season are reheated leftovers from Tina's heyday.

The same can be said of a very similar familial problem to Marcus's that arises for another member of the team, and results in the same internal conflict of being there for your family amidst the immense pressures of working in a professional kitchen. Meanwhile, Carmy and Claire Bear (Molly Gordon) still have their annoying arguments about the same issues that seem to have plagued them since childhood, and Syd (Ayo Edebiri) is still deciding whether to jump ship and join a more secure and lucrative restaurant partnership (which she does eventually decide upon by season's end).

Carmy and his mother (Jamie Lee Curtis) do make some headway in the touching "Tonnato" and Marcus moves ahead in his personal and professional life. So there is some forward progression, but the ingredients are all the same.

At one point Carmy decides to forego his mission of presenting a new menu every evening — he makes a set menu and simplifies its components, partly out of an acknowledgement that his previous order is unsustainable, and partly out of necessity as the cost of ingredients rises. Storer loves a meta reference, and he reflects this pivot for Carmy to the audience, offering hints about where the series itself is going.

The problem for Storer is that a set menu for his show tastes bland. Organized chaos is the reason we once consumed The Bear like gluttons. Whether we knew it or not, as a collective audience we wanted that frenetic, off-kilter madness. It fed a part of us that, perhaps, felt a bit confined by lockdown, or maybe it allowed us to satisfyingly wallow even deeper into the anxieties the pandemic created.

A short (but also really long) three years later, the world feels like an entirely different place (yet again), and a "return to basics" just won't do. Our patience is thin, and serving old dishes on a different plate isn't just blatantly redundant, it's borderline offensive to our time and money.

American television still lives and dies by the idea that the more seasons a show goes on for the better, but Storer should take some wisdom from Taoism: "The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long." It's not to say that early seasons of The Bear should have taken it easy — quite the contrary. But because it lit such an extraordinary flame from the start, its longevity was always going to be limited, and the sooner the creators accept it, the better.