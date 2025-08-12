8

Jeff Buckley's an artist I knew by name, but little more. A name immortalized in music's history, I filed Buckley's name alongside the number of young musicians whose rise to stardom were tragically cut short. With great thanks to documentarian Amy Berg and her latest film, It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, my knowledge of the singer has expanded, and not just in terms of him as a musician. While the film of course touches upon his artistry and influences, Berg carefully considers the person Buckley was, creating a touching portrait of a complex individual.

Berg begins and ends Buckley's story with the three women who seemed to take the most significance in his life: his mother, Mary Guibert; his former long-term partner and muse, singer Rebecca Moore; and Joan Wasser, known professionally as Joan as Police Woman, Buckley's partner at the time of his death. Berg doesn't explicitly use them as a through-line, though, avoiding any tacky documentary tactics to force upon Buckley any narrative. Instead, Berg uses their voices to bookend Buckley's story, giving them the first and last words, since Buckley himself can't be here to do so.

Moore and Wasser uniquely provide an insight into Buckley as no one else could. Moore in particular, having dated the singer in the years prior to the release of 1994's Grace (and by all accounts inspired much of the acclaimed album) grants viewers a look into Buckley as an emerging musician, an artist figuring out his voice and self, which punctuates much of Berg's film. However, it's Guibert who delivers the biggest punch.

Guibert discusses what Buckley brought to her life, rather than how she contributed to his. She recounts moments of love and unconditional friendship, as well as painful words exchanged and fraught times between the two. One of the film's most striking moments comes from Guibert playing the last voicemail Buckley left for her. Heartbreaking and poignant, no matter what issues the two had, Buckley's adoration for his mother and what she went through in her lifetime is obvious.

Although Berg's focus is more on man than musician — granted, the two inexplicably intertwine, as is common among musical greats — the documentarian does take time to consider Buckley's artistry. Once again, though, Berg doesn't simply lay out Berg's "process" as most music docs do; rather, she looks to Buckley's influences, which, judging from the archival interviews and voice recordings, is how he would have preferred his music to be remembered.

Buckley found inspiration from a wide variety of artists, but Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a Pakistani musician, is who he adopted as "my Elvis." Pictures of Buckley and Khan together, along with with Wasser's description of their meeting, emphasize the reverence Buckley had for the singer. This connection also exemplifies the type of person Buckley was: a kid from Anaheim, far from "rootless trailer trash" (his words). It's not simply that Buckley had a worldly perspective; it's his curiosity for the world around him and how he embraced it, that made his work so rich and full.

It's Never Over expectantly shifts tone when Buckley makes the move to Memphis. The mood grows sombre and the pace slows. Berg treats Buckley's tragic death at only 30 years of age with a gentle grace rather than as aggressive tabloid fodder. She overlays news footage reporting on the drowning, clips from his memorial service and words from the three women with his cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." His version of the song has only grown in popularity, with its intimacy poetically matching the sense of loss those closest to Buckley and his fans experienced.

Wasser laments how young they were, and, armed with the 28 subsequent years of life Buckley never experienced, she reflects, "All of those things that felt so urgent and scary, those fall away. I would have loved to see him have those things fall away."

Her words profoundly bring together Berg's film. After journeying through all of Buckley's ups and downs, the greatest loss isn't the artistic potential, songs or albums. It's that Buckley didn't have the privilege of time to see the problems of youth shrink, to experiences relationships grow, to live life.

Berg presents Buckley with as much humanity as a person whose legend grew exponentially in death can be. By film's end, he's not Jeff Buckley, cult musician whose star was extinguished too soon; he's Jeff Buckley, son, friend and partner. A man who was trying to understand life, just like all of us.