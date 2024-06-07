Is Chewbacca Gay? Doja Cat Thinks He "Could Be"

Any gay person can tell you for free that the best part about being online during Pride Month is seeing what character we can all agree is queer based on vibes alone. Joining the likes of the Babadook this season is Chewbacca, who has recently been outed by Doja Cat.

To the benefit of the cause, Doja is still regularly popping off on Twitter X, and despite not liking her fans, she asked for their opinion: "is chewbacca fr gay tho [sic]?" she tweeted Wednesday (June 5).

After being validated by replies like "Yes he's a bear," and "He might be. I can test the theory for you," she decided, "Chewbacca could be gay," and then "Chewbacca is the mother of bundles."

When this gay Exclaim! staffer polled the other gay Exclaim! staffers, we all agreed that Chewbacca could very well be gay. He does look like a Yorkshire Terrier, a certifiably gay dog, so it tracks.

While talking about other fictional characters we think are certainly queer, we landed on the starfish from Finding Nemo, Salad Fingers, Angela Anaconda, Ms. Frizzle, She-Go from Kim Possible, Makka Pakka from In the Night Garden, both Pinky and the Brain, SpongeBob SquarePants, Mr. Crocker from Fairly Odd Parents and all three Powerpuff Girls. No, we will not be taking any questions, and yes, our time on the clock is being well spent.