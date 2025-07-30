In what could arguably be a post-punk fan and cinephile's dream come true, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has tapped IDLES to create the soundtrack for his upcoming film Caught Stealing, which is set to hit theatres August 29. Ahead of the film's release, IDLES and Aronofsky have shared the track "Rabbit Run" as a first taste of the soundtrack.

According to press notes, the English post-punkers drew inspiration from the "gritty energy of the 1990s New York punk scene" that permeates the film. IDLES contributed four new tracks to the film, and recorded the film's full score as composed by Rob Simonsen (The Whale, Deadpool & Wolverine). Also included in the soundtrack is a cover of the Junior Marvin-penned "Police and Thieves," which was famously covered by the Clash on their 1977 debut record.

While developing Caught Stealing, Aronofsky turned to his favourite band to help shape the film's sonic identity. Throughout this process, IDLES and Aronofsky formed a creative kinship that united them through a "deep mutual respect for each other's work." IDLES' lead vocalist Joe Talbot shared in a release, "This has been a huge opportunity for us that seemingly came about after a chance meeting backstage at Fallon when we both happened to be guests on the same day. But in hindsight, I realize that Darren is one of my favourite directors and his films have in some ways made me who I am as an artist. This lucid dream has been a lifetime in the making and one that I will live over and over with a huge sense of humility and joy."

Aronofsky spoke of the collaboration, "I built Caught Stealing to be a roller coaster of fun and wanted to supercharge the film by mainlining a punk sensibility. I don't think a band has really been tasked with performing a score for a movie. Who better to collaborate with than IDLES? It has been a dream watching them bend their notes to blast a hole in our movie screen."

"I was really excited by the idea that Darren had for our third project together, which was to write a score for IDLES, using them as our orchestra," Simonsen added. "They had created original songs for the film, and building a palette that started from their sound — the incredible textures they create through inventive use of feedback, distortion, and pedals — was a really satisfying challenge. Our work with the band was genuinely inspiring. They're not only extraordinarily talented musicians, but individuals with clear eyes, big hearts, and bold souls."

The full soundtrack is available August 29 via Partisan Records. Listen to "Rabbit Run" below.



Caught Stealing Official Soundtrack: