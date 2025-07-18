6

For devotees of the original 1997 cult classic, this new instalment of I Know What You Did Last Summer takes place 27 years after the original and offers a welcome return to form due to the much-anticipated reunion of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. Their reprisal of iconic roles Julie and Ray isn't just a fleeting nod to the past; it's a meticulously crafted thread that provides a significant dose of nostalgia for long-time fans of the original. More importantly, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson doesn't merely relegate Hewitt and Prinze Jr. to cameo appearances, but instead gives them substantial, pivotal roles within the overarching plot, ensuring their presence is felt and impactful.

The film opens by introducing a new core group — Danica (Madelyn Cline), Ava (Chase Sui Wonders), Milo (Jonah Hauer-King) and Teddy (Tyriq Withers). They are celebrating Danica and Teddy's engagement with a lavish party thrown by the groom's father, Grant (Billy Campbell). On the fateful night, the rich and privileged friends reunite with Stevie (Sarah Pidgeon), a former classmate, to see the 4th of July fireworks. Parked on the curve of a cliffside road while watching the fireworks, they cause a fatal accident. Rather than stay, they leave the scene of the crime, and Teddy's dad covers up the incident in exchange for Danica, Ava, Stevie and Milo's silence. A year later, they get a note that threatens to destroy their friendship and ultimately their lives.

From a horror aficionado's perspective, the film excels in its delivery of visceral thrills. The genuinely gnarly kills will delight those who revel in the genre's slasher scenes. OG fans will dig the many Easter eggs and nods to the films in the franchise.

Beyond the well-crafted gore, the ensemble cast delivers a series of memorable and often surprising performances. Madelyn Cline in particular emerges as a comedic standout. She leverages the film to showcase her impressive comedic chops, delivering one-liners with solid timing and a natural wit that injects much-needed levity into the otherwise tense atmosphere. Comedy and horror go hand-in-hand with these slasher films, and Cline plays her part.

Chase Sui Wonders, who shoulders the greatest weight, carries the film with a commanding screen presence and nuanced performance. Her work confirms she's ready for a leading role of her own, especially after her critically acclaimed performance in The Studio. Adding another layer of depth, Sarah Pidgeon proves to be a true revelation. Her performance is both unexpected and captivating, demonstrating a profound understanding of the material. Given her previously lauded and wildly alluring portrayal in The Wilds, Pidgeon effortlessly navigates the story arc, imbuing her character with an alluring complexity.

Giving Hewitt her iconic line — "What are you waiting for?" — is a special moment in the film, and watching her return as Julie is icing on the bloody cake. Prinze Jr. also brings back his charm and swag, again with a chip on his shoulder just like old times. They keep the legacy of the film alive and well, even in this long-awaited sequel.

While the film hits many high notes, it falls short in terms of its narrative ambition. The story isn't as clever or intricate as it seemingly believes itself to be, and while the final twist offers a satisfying jolt, the overall plot could have benefited from a little more imagination. The film, for all its merits, still doesn't quite hold up when compared to the genre-defining original 1997 film. But then, no reboot or sequel really ever does.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025), like Scream (2022) and Halloween (2018), positions itself as a fun watch, giving fans a slice of '90s slasher cinema. It successfully strikes a delicate balance, weaving in a healthy dose of nostalgia for OG fans while simultaneously injecting a fresh spin to appeal to new, contemporary audiences. The hook is simple: come for the nostalgia, and stay for gory kills and the actors who are rising stars in the making.