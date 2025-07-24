Hulk Hogan, the former pro wrestler turned pop culture fixture and actor, has reportedly died. He was 71.

As per TMZ, emergency crews were called to Hogan's home in Clearwater, FL, today after he went into cardiac arrest.

UPDATE (7/31, 11:25 a.m. ET): The Pinellas County Forensic Science Center has revealed that Hogan died from acute myocardial infarction, in addition to confirming Hogan's history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia CLL [per Page Six].

Hogan helped bring the WWE (then WWF) into the mainstream in the 1980s, and went on to appear in films like Rocky III, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Mr. Nanny, Suburban Commando and No Holds Barred.

Born Terry Gene Bollea in Augusta, GA, Hogan began watching professional wrestling when he was 16, deciding after seeing "Superstar" Billy Graham on TV that he wanted to match his "inhuman" look. Hogan was also a musician and played fretless bass in several Florida-area rock bands while attending the University of South Florida (he dropped out when gigs began to get in the way of his studies), including Ruckus, which became popular in the Tampa Bay region. Tag-team wrestlers Jack and Gerald Brisco attended some of the shows, and in 1976, convinced Hogan to try wrestling with trainer Hiro Matsuda.

By 1979, Hogan had made his WWF debut, going on to sign with them in 1983. Headlining eight of the first nine editions of the flagship Wrestlemania event, he helped usher in the golden era of professional wrestling, which saw a surge in popularity in the US and beyond in the '80s. To this day, Hogan's 1988 match with André the Giant on WWF the Main Event still holds the American television viewership record for wrestling with 33 million viewers.

Hogan left the WWF in 1993 to pursue a career in film and television, but was lured back into the ring when he signed with the rival WCW in 1994. Both during and after wrestling, he managed to have the extensive acting career that he wanted, beginning with his role in 1982's Rocky III.

In 2012, an extract of a 2006 sex tape of Hogan and Heather Clem, the then-wife of radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, was published on the blog Gawker. Funded by former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel, who had been outed as gay by the publication, Hogan sued publisher Gawker Media — and after being found liable, the lawsuit led to the company's bankruptcy and sale.

In 2015, National Enquirer and Radar Online publicized an anti-black rant from that same sex tape, where Hogan was heard expressing disgust at the idea of his daughter dating a black man and repeatedly using the N-word (as well as homophobic slurs). The WWE (renamed from WWF in 2002) terminated its contract with Hogan, but after he pleaded forgiveness, claiming "n—r" was used liberally amongst his friends in Tampa (former neighbours disputed this claim), he was reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hogan continued to appear on the corporation's programming, most recently making a live cameo alongside Jimmy Hart on the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix in January. Last year, he also appeared at the Republican National Convention, where he endorsed Donald Trump, calling him a "hero" who would bring "America back together, one real American at a time."

A month ago, Hogan underwent major spinal fusion surgery.