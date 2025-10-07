It seems as though Hudson & Rex has lost both of its stars this year, as Detective Charlie Hudson actor John Reardon says he wasn't invited back for the show's eighth season after undergoing treatment for tonsil cancer.

Last week, Reardon opened up about being fired from his show on Instagram: "After taking a couple months to go through cancer treatment, I was given a clean bill of health and cleared and ready to return to work. But the team chose to go in a different direction," he wrote.

Now, fans are starting to condemn the show's decision to replace him with Luke Roberts, who now plays (Mark) Hudson. According to Canadian Press reporter Alex Nino Gheciu, one fan went so far as to take out a full-page, $25,000 ad in the Toronto Star, demanding answers. Many viewers are also claiming they will no longer watch the show, as it's profoundly different from the cop drama that brought them comfort with their families, after loss, and more.

Reardon's departure comes after news earlier this year that the show quietly replaced Diesel — the dog that played Rex — after he suffered a ruptured spleen and was compassionately put down. Rex is now played by Diesel's nephews, Dillon and Dante, with Dillon being the primary replacement, and another dog named Dreamer acting as a stunt dog.