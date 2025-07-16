Toronto film festival Hot Docs has paid tribute to one of its founders, Debbie Nightingale, who died last week (July 10) at the age of 71.

An announcement from the festival notes that Nightingale began working in the film industry in 1979. In 1993, she, along with Paul Jay, "was instrumental in founding the documentary showcase that would eventually become Hot Docs." From there, she helped raise the initial $100,000 to officially launch Hot Docs, became the first festival manager, and later served as executive director.

She recognized the significance of the documentary medium within the Canadian film and television landscape, and launched a showcase that would not only honour it, but continue to uplift it and introduce it to larger audiences over the next several decades.

An obituary notes that she ultimately focused her life on building a life in the countryside surrounded by animals, and Haute Goat Farm in Newtonville, ON (just outside of Port Hope), "stands as a living extension of her soul."

Nightingale was born in Toronto in 1953. She is survived by husband Shain Jaffe; children Sarah, Leland and Noah; and grandchildren Anna, Owen, Chasin and Calev.