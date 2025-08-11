Toronto's Hot Docs has announced that the sale of its theatre at Ted Rogers Cinema on Bloor Street West closed on August 6. The buyer — an Annex resident with ties to the community — chooses to remain anonymous.

"As a long-time neighbour of Hot Docs Cinema, we know firsthand how integral it is to our community," a spokesperson for the buyer stated in a release. "It is our goal to support the arts in Toronto and ensure that this building remains a vibrant cultural space in the Annex."

Hot Docs will continue to lease the space year-round, as dictated by the terms of the sale.

"This sale is an important step in the organization's ongoing journey toward financial stability," Executive Director of Hot Docs Diana Sanchez said. "While we are still recovering and rebuilding, we're thrilled that Hot Docs Cinema will remain a community hub — bringing audiences outstanding documentaries, familiar favourites, and special events — while continuing to welcome fellow festivals and programming partners."

As such, Doc Soup is set to resume this fall, running from October to April. The inaugural Curious Minds Festival — spotlighting "stories, voices, issues and ideas that shape our present and challenge us to think deeply about the world we inhabit" — will take place from November 6 to 9.