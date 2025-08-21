6

We expect a lot from our films these days. Horror needs to be "elevated" and say something deep about the current state of being, action should be kinetic and as real as Keanu Reeves can make it look, and we even look to our comedies for more than simple laughs and gags. But what of the pulpy gumshoe detective story? It's a subgenre that thrives on simplicity and tradition.

In Ethan Coen's latest solo venture following last year's disappointing Drive-Away Dolls, he continues to struggle to find his way as a director without brother Joel, but he's on the right track this time. Honey Don't! reunites Coen with Drive-Away Dolls star Margaret Qualley, who stars as the sort-of-titular Honey O'Donahue, a private dick with a penchant for the 1950s analogue aesthetics.

The driver and, in many ways, the saving grace of the film, Qualley puts on a stellar performance as Honey. Her husky, deadpan delivery fits perfectly in Coen's Bakersfield, CA, while her striking features lend well to the retro vibe of the film. Qualley gives Honey the rough and tumble hardness needed as a lone woman exposing the underbelly of crime circles, and also finds a vulnerability in the character to give Honey dimension.

It's through Qualley that the film lives and breathes, as Honey investigates a string of murders that leads the PI to a suspicious local church led by Pastor Drew Devlin, played by Chris Evans. I've begrudged Evans in the past for playing it safe and attaching himself to films that just don't suit him, and I'm extremely delighted to see the actor in a return to his pre-Captain America form. As a creepy yet charismatic, sex-crazed, cult-like leader, Evans plays up the comedic talents we relished in 2010's The Losers with the sinister edge we saw in Knives Out. It's his best performance since the latter whodunnit, and also arguably the best film he's been a part of since.

In addition to Qualley and Evans, Charlie Day, Aubrey Plaza, Gabby Beans and Talia Ryder round out the ensemble with great performances that enliven Coen and Tricia Cooke's script. The cast members add to the noir elements of the film, while also maintaining its dry humour.

Honey Don't! never goes beyond being an enjoyable bit of storytelling that winds its way through a small town in California. Better films have been made with the same feel — Evan Morgan's 2020 pulp noir CanCon gem The Kid Detective is a great example for those wanting an "elevated" gumshoe experience — and truly, we find little of consequence at Honey Don't!'s conclusion and don't gain anything along the way either. But for the tight 89-minutes the film runs, Coen grabs us and holds our attention.

Like a grown-up version of Eric Wilson's books (or, for any American readers, Encyclopedia Brown), Coen builds a fully-realized world with interesting characters and problems, that does exactly what it says on the tin.