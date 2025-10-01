Hollywood is up in arms, with institutional and celebrity outrage over "AI actress" Tilly Norwood, which has been condemned by Natasha Lyonne, Emily Blunt and the union SAG-AFTRA.

The "AI actress" is the first from Xicoia — a self-described AI talent studio created by Eline Van der Velden, a Dutch actor, comedian, and founder/CEO of AI production studio Particle6.

Norwood, a seemingly aspiring young actress, made her debut and gained industry traction after the Zurich Summit at the Zurich Film Festival. The "AI actress" is reportedly seeking representation, and Van der Velden suggests that there has been interest from several companies and agents, with the possibility of signing Norwood and featuring in high-profile films and projects.

Tilly Norwood has been met with concern about the unethical use of an "AI actress," with the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voicing their criticism of Norwood. The union condemned the existence of the "synthetic performer," stating the guild "believes creativity is, and should remain, human-centred." Further emphasizing the inequity and concerns raised by the "AI actress," SAG-AFTRA stated, "Norwood is not an actor, it's a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation."

Additionally, various A-list celebrities have taken to news outlets and social media expressing their opposition to the AI model. Those condemning the use of the AI model include Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, who wrote on Instagram, "Any talent agency that engages in this should be boycotted by all guilds."

Lyonne is not alone in this call for concern, as Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt expressed her fears about the "AI actress" on a podcast appearance with Variety. "That is really, really scary. Come on, agencies, don't do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection," said Blunt.

Van der Velden took to Norwood's Instagram page to address the criticism concerns, writing, "I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool — a new paintbrush." Read the full statement below.