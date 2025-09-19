4

Sports culture has always mythologized those who have pushed their bodies to the brink in the name of winning: Curt Schilling's "bloody sock" game in Game 6 of the 2004 ALCS, Michael Jordan's "flu game" in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA finals, Keri Strug's 1996 gold medal-winning vault on a sprained ankle, Tiger Woods winning the 2008 US Open with both a torn ACL and a broken leg — these are just a few of the individuals canonized for their "heroics." It's this level of sacrifice, and those committed to giving it, that speaks to the core of Justin Tipping's horror thriller Him, a film that plays like a gridiron version of The Devil's Advocate, but with more fumbles than chilling touchdowns.

Establishing its themes early, Tipping introduces the audience to a young Cameron Cade (Austin Pulliam) as he sits on his living room floor watching his favourite football team, the San Antonio Saviors, make a run for the title. Decked out in the team merch, which is prevalent around the home, and fixated on his favourite player, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), Cade's father tells him that one day he, too, will become the greatest of all time (a.k.a. the GOAT). Even when White suffers a potentially career-ending injury on the game-winning drive, Cade's father presents the suffering to the impressionable young lad as a necessary pothole on the road to sports immortality.

Flash-forward 14 years and Cade (now played by Tyriq Withers) is on the verge of achieving his late father's prophecy. Considered the top draft pick, the light-skinned quarterback (QB), or "Halfican-American" as White jokes at one point, has practically been anointed the heir apparent to his childhood hero's throne. White hasn't yet vacated his coveted seat yet, though, somehow managing to defy the odds and held a successful career since his gruesome injury on the field. Winner of eight championships and an MVP trophy, the legendary QB may be considering hanging up his cleats, but not that easily. Unfortunately for Cade, his prospects of assuming White's mantel take a drastic turn in the opposite direction when, after encountering some mysterious visions, an individual in a mascot costume assaults the college athlete.

As his career halts before it even begins, an unlikely liferaft gets thrown Cade's way. Handpicked by White, the all-star invites the young QB to train at his hero's isolated ranch for a week-long bootcamp. A week free of phones and other distractions, White puts Cade through a rigorous regime that tests not only his physical abilities, but also just how badly he wants to make it into the league.

Secluded in the cavernous ranch that White shares with his wife (Julia Fox), Cade soon finds himself navigating a harrowing situation. As White tempts the young athlete with the fruit of fame and glory like Eve in the garden, Tipping's film haphazardly attempts to weave in elements of horror and social commentary. The latter creates numerous loose threads that pull the film in baffling directions.

Consistently throwing Hail Mary passes with no clear receiver in sight, the film touches on subjects ranging from the commodification of athletes and the dangers of sports fandom to the way Black masculinity doesn't allow for tenderness, without anything meaningful to say.

Him had the potential to do with football what The Neon Demon did for the world of fashion and create a true fever dream nightmare — one that captures the true physical and psychological horrors that come with the cost of fame and athletic glory. Instead, the film perplexes rather than delving into any of the themes it raises. Tipping prioritizes crafting riveting visuals, arguably the film's strongest asset, relying heavily on them to generate the terror. While there is some inspired imagery throughout — the scene in the White's sauna being the creepiest moment — the chills quickly defuse before they ever get a chance to settle in.

Similar to White's erratic behaviour, Tipping's film rarely takes a moment to breathe and let the audience sit uncomfortably in the eerie vibes Him tries to build. Moving like a kinetic music video, yet somehow still feeling longer than its 96-minute running time, the film's frantic nature comes at the expense of the overall plot.

The audience never truly gets to know Cade or White beyond the caricatures the premise constructs. Tipping simply asks us to believe that Cade would willingly let the team doctor (Jim Jefferies, in a scene-stealing but limited role) randomly inject him with a substance to enhance his body without question. White's tendency to use IV blood bags like most people pop vitamins simply creates one of many cool-looking moments that raises questions the film has no interest in answering.

By the time Him reveals the identity of the true bloodsucker in the overall equation, the audience has already turned the channel on this bland game.

What makes Tipping's film so shockingly disappointing is that the skeleton for a truly terrifying work clearly exists. The idea of using football as a vessel to explore the abhorrence and exploitation that comes with professional sports offers a brilliant premise. However, Him cannot figure out how to move past being a concept and never evolves into something truly unnerving.

The film's biggest fumble, though, comes from its failure to use Wayans, an immensely versatile and talented actor, and Withers, an impressive rising star, to their full potential. Both men do their best with the limited material, but Tipping sticks their characters in a hamster wheel of two or three emotions.

Him boast Jordan Peele as one of its executive producers, but it lacks his level of craft. While Peele constructs his chills through richly drawn characters and monsters that reflect society's worst impulses, Tipping can't break through the surface aesthetics. Him may carry the aesthetic swagger of a champion, but its playbook is full of hollow pages devoid of a plan.