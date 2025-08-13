7

Adapting films across space and time presents a healthy challenge for filmmakers: how to translate a story from one era to the next? One culture to another? When a film enjoys the label of "classic," an even greater obstacle presents itself: what can a new director add to justify creating a version of something already considered the finished article?

A couple years ago, South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus masterfully transposed Akira Kurosawa's Ikiru, making connections between post-war Japan and England, while also understanding the singularity of both cultures and, in turn, how Kurosawa's themes can find new meaning. Conversely, Spike Lee's attempt at adapting Park Chan-wook's Oldboy to America failed to see beyond the action and plot-twisting thrills of a masterpiece. With Highest 2 Lowest, another undertaking from Lee to adapt an Asian filmmaker (this time Kurosawa's High and Low), the prolific American filmmaker is far closer in quality to Hermanus's remake than his disastrous one.

Denzel Washington stars as David King, a music mogul and owner of Stackin' Hits Records, a thriving label that has developed the best artists in the business for the past two decades. But what was once up high is now down low, and David faces the prospect of losing his empire through a proposed merger that his board is keen to take up. David, though, decides to regain control of his company and legacy by finding the money across his portfolio to buy back majority ownership.

The set up is similar to Kurosawa's film with slight differences — rather than a hitmaker, Toshiro Mifune stars as Kingo Gondo, a shoe company executive, for example — and Lee continues to follow Kurosawa's primary narrative arc when an anonymous caller tells David his son has been kidnapped, only to later discover that in fact, it was the son of David's chauffeur, Paul (Jeffrey Wright), who was taken instead.

The kidnapper's mistake lends the film its moral quandary. While David was, of course, more than willing to pay the ransom for his son, with Paul's son, David's business dealings weigh on his decision. Similar to how Mifune remarkably balanced the audience's contempt for the character's hesitation, Washington finds a similar fine line in his performance. Alan Fox's script gives Washington plenty of rich and lengthy monologues to sink into, and the veteran actor does so with precision and depth.

Although we've come to expect Washington to rattle off dialogue with an intensity and deftness, his tête-à-tête with A$AP Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) comes as a huge surprise. The rapper-turned-actor stands his ground against the cinematic titan without ever missing his mark, even with Washington bearing down upon him. While the role doesn't necessarily ask much of the Grammy-nominated artist, Mayers does exactly what is asked of him in an impressive turn that signals good things to come for his burgeoning acting career.

It seems Lee learned from his experience making Oldboy, and rather than distinguishing his film by piecemealing the story into a formless, superficial rendering, Lee takes the time to find the points of difference between Japan in the 1960s and Black America in the 2020s. Where Mifune's Gondo rebuffed the idea of his company selling cheap, low-quality shoes, Washington's David fears how an acquisition will wipe away his company's history of supporting Black music and musicians. In High and Low, the police readily and effectively help Gondo, while Highest 2 Lowest highlights the ineptitude of the police, to the point that David needs to take matters into his own hands.

Lee impresses upon Kurosawa's landmark film with his own unique fingerprints. From the music to the cinematography, the director's voice echoes loudly and clearly — Highest 2 Lowest is unequivocally a Spike Lee joint, and cinema is far better for it.