HGTV is launching a Canada-wide search for a small town to be featured in a new series called Home Town Takeover Canada, coming out in fall 2026 and winter 2027.

This is the Canadian spinoff of the US series Home Town Takeover, which aims to revitalize small towns by renovating the homes of prominent local residents as well as public spaces. It was first announced back in June.

Now, Canadians can submit their own town to hometowntakeovercanada.ca and share why they think it should be chosen. The town should have a population of fewer than 20,000, and submissions should include photos and videos of the areas of the community that need restoration.

"We're excited to celebrate and showcase the resilience, heart and deep sense of community rooted in small towns across our country," said Kale Stockwell of Rogers Sports & Media. "Home Town Takeover Canada will not only revitalize one special town but also share the stories of the people who make the selected town so unique."

Production on Home Town Takeover Canada will begin in 2026, and the show will air on HGTV and stream on Citytv+. See the website here, where you can submit your town if it's eligible.