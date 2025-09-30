We made it through the summer (relatively) unscathed! Some Prime Video content, however, will not.

With all that's heading to Prime in October, the platform is making room by removing a few titles, including Challengers, Blink Twice, Nickel Boys, The Ultimate Gala, Migration and more over the course of the month.

Say goodbye to all the content leaving Prime Video this month below, and check out everything coming to streaming in October 2025 here.

October 7

Challengers

October 12

Blink Twice

October 13

Nickel Boys

October 14

The Ultimate Gala

October 21

Migration

October 25

After

The Black Demon

After We Collided

October 27

Detective Knight: Rogue

October 30

Sultan

Love Shots