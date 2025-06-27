The tides are once again turning over at Prime Video; with all its new content heading to streaming in July, there will also be some titles heading out to sea.

July 4th will be the end of The First Slam Dunk and Muklawa, after which Prime will say goodbye to Raazi (July 5), 102 Not Out (July 8) and The Perfect Arrangement (July 9). Later in the month will see the exits of Sylvia (July 20), Season 1 of De La Vida Al Plato (July 23), The Duke (July 25), Assassination Nation (July 30), and Destroyer (July 31).

Take note of everything leaving Prime Video in July below, even though there's a pretty good chance some titles will have moved to Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, Tubi or another service sometime over the next month.

July 4

The First Slam Dunk

Muklawa

July 5

Raazi

July 8

102 Not Out

July 9

The Perfect Arrangement

July 20

Sylvia

July 23

De La Vida Al Plato S1

July 25

The Duke

July 30

Assassination Nation

July 31

Destroyer