The tides are once again turning over at Prime Video; with all its new content heading to streaming in July, there will also be some titles heading out to sea.
July 4th will be the end of The First Slam Dunk and Muklawa, after which Prime will say goodbye to Raazi (July 5), 102 Not Out (July 8) and The Perfect Arrangement (July 9). Later in the month will see the exits of Sylvia (July 20), Season 1 of De La Vida Al Plato (July 23), The Duke (July 25), Assassination Nation (July 30), and Destroyer (July 31).
Take note of everything leaving Prime Video in July below, even though there's a pretty good chance some titles will have moved to Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, Tubi or another service sometime over the next month.
July 4
The First Slam Dunk
Muklawa
July 5
Raazi
July 8
102 Not Out
July 9
The Perfect Arrangement
July 20
Sylvia
July 23
De La Vida Al Plato S1
July 25
The Duke
July 30
Assassination Nation
July 31
Destroyer