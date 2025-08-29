Seasons are changing, and so is the lineup over at Netflix this September; with all that's arriving this month, the platform is making room by saying goodbye to a few titles.

Prison Break will be the first to bust out of the clink with all 90 episodes getting sprung on September 4. Both Ted and Ted 2 will liberated mid-month, followed by another rotund mammalian farewell from several Kung Fu Panda instalments. The final adieu will come from The Good Place, with all four seasons passing on September 26. (Anyone else notice a Ted Danson-shaped pattern here?)

Check out the ghosts of Netflix past below, and see what else is going on in the world of streaming here.

September 4

Prison Break: Seasons 1–5

September 10

Greenleaf: Seasons 1-5

September 12

Ted

Ted 2

September 17

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1–8

September 19

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

September 26

The Good Place: Seasons 1–4