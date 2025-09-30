You'd think now would be the time to retain horror movie content on your streaming platform, but that's apparently not the case over at Netflix.

This month will see the removal of three chapters of Insidious as well as three Scream movies. What gives? Another three Indiana Jones movies are going away, and Clueless will also be removed.

Weird timing, Netflix!

Take a look at the full list of titles leaving in October below, and check out other comings and goings of Disney+ and Prime Video.

October 5

Clueless

October 9

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

October 23

Scream 2

Scream 3

Scream 4

October 29

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom