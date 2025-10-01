Spooky season goes hand-in-hand with at-home watch parties, and Tubi has a generous dumping of picks, with which to sit on the couch and enjoy whatever pumpkin spice goods fit your fancy, horror-leaning and otherwise.

October starts out strong with the majority of the streamer's new offerings arriving on the first of the month. There's a near countless number of seasonal picks to choose from, including but not limited to Cabin Fever, Dracula 2000, Hotel Transylvania, The Blair Witch Project, The Cabin in the Woods, the third and fourth Scream iterations, Jigsaw, Rob Zombie's Halloween II, Warm Bodies and The Possession.

After dropping Run on October 3, and London Has Fallen and Olympus Has Fallen on October 6, all four films in The Hunger Games series will arrive on October 7. The month will be rounded out on the 22nd, when Tubi will begin to host Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Phantoms, and V/H/S.

See the entirety of what Tubi has to offer in October below, and be sure to check out what's coming to and leaving other streaming platforms this month, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.

October 1

13 Sins

Alone in the Dark

Bad Boys (1983)

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Booksmart

Cabin Fever

Definitely, Maybe

Dracula 2000

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

From Dusk Til Dawn

Frozen (2010)

Hotel Transylvania

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Jigsaw (2017)

Madea Goes to Jail

My Best Friend's Girl

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

P2 (2007)

Piranha 3-D

Poms

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

Requiem for a Dream

Rob Zombie's Halloween II

Saw VI

Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark

Scream 3

Scream 4

See No Evil

See No Evil 2

Shrek

She's All That

Silent Night (2012)

Snitch

Sorority Row

The Blair Witch Project

The Cabin in the Woods

The Equalizer

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Possession (2012)

The Walk

Truth (2015)

Vice

Vice (2018)

Waiting...

Warm Bodies

Where'd You Go, Bernadette?

October 3

Run

October 6

London Has Fallen

Olympus Has Fallen

October 7

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

October 22

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Phantoms

V/H/S