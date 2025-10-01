Spooky season goes hand-in-hand with at-home watch parties, and Tubi has a generous dumping of picks, with which to sit on the couch and enjoy whatever pumpkin spice goods fit your fancy, horror-leaning and otherwise.
October starts out strong with the majority of the streamer's new offerings arriving on the first of the month. There's a near countless number of seasonal picks to choose from, including but not limited to Cabin Fever, Dracula 2000, Hotel Transylvania, The Blair Witch Project, The Cabin in the Woods, the third and fourth Scream iterations, Jigsaw, Rob Zombie's Halloween II, Warm Bodies and The Possession.
After dropping Run on October 3, and London Has Fallen and Olympus Has Fallen on October 6, all four films in The Hunger Games series will arrive on October 7. The month will be rounded out on the 22nd, when Tubi will begin to host Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Phantoms, and V/H/S.
See the entirety of what Tubi has to offer in October below, and be sure to check out what's coming to and leaving other streaming platforms this month, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.
October 1
13 Sins
Alone in the Dark
Bad Boys (1983)
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Booksmart
Cabin Fever
Definitely, Maybe
Dracula 2000
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
From Dusk Til Dawn
Frozen (2010)
Hotel Transylvania
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
Jigsaw (2017)
Madea Goes to Jail
My Best Friend's Girl
My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
P2 (2007)
Piranha 3-D
Poms
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
Requiem for a Dream
Rob Zombie's Halloween II
Saw VI
Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark
Scream 3
Scream 4
See No Evil
See No Evil 2
Shrek
She's All That
Silent Night (2012)
Snitch
Sorority Row
The Blair Witch Project
The Cabin in the Woods
The Equalizer
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Possession (2012)
The Walk
Truth (2015)
Vice
Vice (2018)
Waiting...
Warm Bodies
Where'd You Go, Bernadette?
October 3
Run
October 6
London Has Fallen
Olympus Has Fallen
October 7
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
October 22
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Phantoms
V/H/S