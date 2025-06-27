Happy July! A new month means new watchlist goals, and Tubi — not to be confused with fellow streaming service Mubi — has revealed its lineup of new titles and original films hitting the platform this July, all of which you can stream for free.

Tubi is starting the month off strong with eight new titles, including comedy classics Kindergarten Cop and Pineapple Express on July 1.

Among the platform originals arriving this month are Great White Waters (July 4), Get Off My Lawn (July 11), Meet the Killer Parents (July 14) and TKO (July 18).

Lastly, the streamer also has you covered for any binge-watching needs, as new episodes of TV series Hap and Leonard (July 1), Heavy Rescue: 401 (July 1) and Seasons 1, 2 and 4 of Love After Lockup will also be available to watch.

See Tubi's July schedule below, and check out what else is heading to Paramount+, Disney+, Prime Video and more this month.

July 1

Harp and Leonard

Heavy Rescue: 401

Love After Lockup: Seasons 1, 2, 4

Pete & Pickers

Topside

Kindergarten Cop

Pineapple Express

The Boss

July 2

Warrior Strong

July 4

Great White Waters

July 11

Get Off My Lawn

July 14

Meet the Killer Parents

July 15

SAS: Red Notice

July 17

The Hater

July 18

TKO

July 21

War of the Worlds: The Attack

July 30

Every Last Secret