Happy July! A new month means new watchlist goals, and Tubi — not to be confused with fellow streaming service Mubi — has revealed its lineup of new titles and original films hitting the platform this July, all of which you can stream for free.
Tubi is starting the month off strong with eight new titles, including comedy classics Kindergarten Cop and Pineapple Express on July 1.
Among the platform originals arriving this month are Great White Waters (July 4), Get Off My Lawn (July 11), Meet the Killer Parents (July 14) and TKO (July 18).
Lastly, the streamer also has you covered for any binge-watching needs, as new episodes of TV series Hap and Leonard (July 1), Heavy Rescue: 401 (July 1) and Seasons 1, 2 and 4 of Love After Lockup will also be available to watch.
See Tubi's July schedule below, and check out what else is heading to Paramount+, Disney+, Prime Video and more this month.
July 1
Harp and Leonard
Heavy Rescue: 401
Love After Lockup: Seasons 1, 2, 4
Pete & Pickers
Topside
Kindergarten Cop
Pineapple Express
The Boss
July 2
Warrior Strong
July 4
Great White Waters
July 11
Get Off My Lawn
July 14
Meet the Killer Parents
July 15
SAS: Red Notice
July 17
The Hater
July 18
TKO
July 21
War of the Worlds: The Attack
July 30
Every Last Secret