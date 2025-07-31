Don't you know what this means? We're about to have salt air! And the rust on your door! Sure, the arrival of August means that summer is also almost over, but realistically we probably still have a September full of waxing and waning heatwaves anyway, so let's make the most of it: affix your sweat-covered slug body to the nearest fan (or air conditioning unit, if you're lucky) and tune in to the latest Paramount+ arrivals.

Paramount+ is nothing if not the streaming home of all things Star Trek — and August is proving to be no exception, with new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 arriving each Thursday of the month. Also arriving regularly will be the full second season of Twisted Metal, starring Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, as well as Season 43 of The Challenge and new episodes of Dexter: Resurrection.

There's also High Rollers, a gripping new thriller starring John Travolta. The sequel to 2024's Cash Out, it sees Travolta's character living the criminal's dream — until his nemesis kidnaps the love of his life and forces him into a near-impossible casino heist in exchange for her safe return. Elsewhere in only getting one shot is Stans, a new documentary about Eminem fans that presumably pairs well with mom's spaghetti.

Find the full list of new content soon to be available for your streaming pleasure on Paramount+ below, and be sure to check out what else is next on streaming.

July 31

Twisted Metal, S2 (three-episode season premiere)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, S3 (new episodes weekly)

August 1

Laroy, Texas

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Chef

Dexter: Resurrection (new episodes weekly)



August 2

Ridiculousness, S43



August 5

The Birthday Cake

August 6

The Challenge, S41 (new episodes weekly)

August 7

Twisted Metal, S2 (two new episodes)

August 8

FBI True, S7

Cash Out

Fury



August 12

Dual

August 13

Paw Patrol: Jungle Pups (special)



August 14

The Other Guys

Twisted Metal, S2 (two new episodes)



August 15

Into the Deep

Salt



August 19

The Adventures of Tintin



August 21

Hitch

Twisted Metal, S2 (two new episodes)



August 22

Dead Man's Hand

Survivor



August 26

Stans

Killing Gunter

The Thundermans: Undercover (new episode block)



August 28

xXx

Twisted Metal, S2 (three new episodes)

August 29

High Rollers

Dating Naked UK, S2

Last Survivors