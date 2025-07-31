Don't you know what this means? We're about to have salt air! And the rust on your door! Sure, the arrival of August means that summer is also almost over, but realistically we probably still have a September full of waxing and waning heatwaves anyway, so let's make the most of it: affix your sweat-covered slug body to the nearest fan (or air conditioning unit, if you're lucky) and tune in to the latest Paramount+ arrivals.
Paramount+ is nothing if not the streaming home of all things Star Trek — and August is proving to be no exception, with new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 arriving each Thursday of the month. Also arriving regularly will be the full second season of Twisted Metal, starring Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, as well as Season 43 of The Challenge and new episodes of Dexter: Resurrection.
There's also High Rollers, a gripping new thriller starring John Travolta. The sequel to 2024's Cash Out, it sees Travolta's character living the criminal's dream — until his nemesis kidnaps the love of his life and forces him into a near-impossible casino heist in exchange for her safe return. Elsewhere in only getting one shot is Stans, a new documentary about Eminem fans that presumably pairs well with mom's spaghetti.
Find the full list of new content soon to be available for your streaming pleasure on Paramount+ below, and be sure to check out what else is next on streaming.
July 31
Twisted Metal, S2 (three-episode season premiere)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, S3 (new episodes weekly)
August 1
Laroy, Texas
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Chef
Dexter: Resurrection (new episodes weekly)
August 2
Ridiculousness, S43
August 5
The Birthday Cake
August 6
The Challenge, S41 (new episodes weekly)
August 7
Twisted Metal, S2 (two new episodes)
August 8
FBI True, S7
Cash Out
Fury
August 12
Dual
August 13
Paw Patrol: Jungle Pups (special)
August 14
The Other Guys
Twisted Metal, S2 (two new episodes)
August 15
Into the Deep
Salt
August 19
The Adventures of Tintin
August 21
Hitch
Twisted Metal, S2 (two new episodes)
August 22
Dead Man's Hand
Survivor
August 26
Stans
Killing Gunter
The Thundermans: Undercover (new episode block)
August 28
xXx
Twisted Metal, S2 (three new episodes)
August 29
High Rollers
Dating Naked UK, S2
Last Survivors