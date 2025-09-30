Netflix pissed a bunch of people off earlier this decade when some sort of conflict surrounding much-loved video game-adaption series The Witcher ended in its lead actor Henry Cavill exiting the show. The fruits of that fuckup have now ripened, and Liam Hemsworth has stepped in to close out the final seasons of the show in Cavill's place.

Season 4 will air on October 30 (if you're into that sort of thing), but before then, there's also a lot of other content coming this month — though not that much in the way of spookiness, unless you count Is It Cake? Halloween (arriving October 8).

Perhaps a little spooky not for genre-related reasons, Love Is Blind will return to Netflix for Season 9 on October 1, the same day as several Fast & Furious instalments, Seasons 1 through 7 of Pretty Little Liars, and Sonic the Hedgehog make their way to the platform.

If you can believe it, the 21st season of Grey's Anatomy (a show so long-running, it can drink in the US now) is coming October 8, while Selling Sunset sprints to catch up with its ninth season landing October 29. Elsewhere, we'll get multiples of A Quiet Place and Beverly Hills Cop's respective franchises on October 16.

Check out the October Netflix offerings below and head to see what else is next on streaming for Disney+, Prime Video and more this month.

October 1

Love Is Blind: Season 9

RIV4LRIES

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Fate of the Furious

Gabrielle (2013)

Junior Majeur

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

My Best Friend's Wedding

The Pursuit of Happyness

Sonic the Hedgehog

October 2

Dudes

The Game: You Never Play Alone

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World

October 3

Genie, Make a Wish

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

The New Force

Old Dog, New Tricks

Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat

Steve

October 4

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Ranma1/2: Season 2

October 5

Chucky: Season 2

October 6

Dr. Seuss's Horton!

October 7

Halloween

Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering

True Haunting

October 8

Caramelo

Is It Cake? Halloween

Néro the Assassin

October 9

Boots

Grey's Anatomy: Season 21

The Resurrected

Victoria Beckham

October 10

Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata

The Invisible Man

My Father, the BTK Killer

Old Money

The Secret Life of Pets

Swim to Me

The Woman in Cabin 10

October 11

Typhoon Family

WWE Crown Jewel: 2025

October 12

The Mask

October 14

Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead

Highway Thru Hell: Seasons 5–8

Scared S**tless

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Trading Up With Mandy Rennehan: Season 1

October 15

Inside Furioza

No One Saw Us Leave

Six Kings Slam 2025

October 16

A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place Part II

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

The Diplomat

Romantics Anonymous

Starting 5: Season 2

The Time That Remains

October 17

27 Nights

Good News

The Perfect Neighbor

She Walks in Darkness

Turn of the Tide: Season 2

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe

The Twits

October 18

Don't Say a Word

The Little Rascals

Romeo + Juliet

October 21

Michelle Wolf: The Well

Project Bakeover: Seasons 1–2

Who Killed the Montreal Expos?

October 22

The Hitman's Bodyguard

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia

The Monster of Florence

October 23

The Elixir

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Nobody Wants This: Season 2

October 24

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE

October 25

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

October 27

The Asset

October 28

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story

Mo Amer: Wild World

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle

October 29

Ballad of a Small Player

Rulers of Fortune

Selling Sunset: Season 9

October 30

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers

Amsterdam Empire

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will

Son of a Donkey

The Witcher: Season 4

October 31

Bad Influencer

Breathless: Season 2

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4