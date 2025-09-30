Netflix pissed a bunch of people off earlier this decade when some sort of conflict surrounding much-loved video game-adaption series The Witcher ended in its lead actor Henry Cavill exiting the show. The fruits of that fuckup have now ripened, and Liam Hemsworth has stepped in to close out the final seasons of the show in Cavill's place.
Season 4 will air on October 30 (if you're into that sort of thing), but before then, there's also a lot of other content coming this month — though not that much in the way of spookiness, unless you count Is It Cake? Halloween (arriving October 8).
Perhaps a little spooky not for genre-related reasons, Love Is Blind will return to Netflix for Season 9 on October 1, the same day as several Fast & Furious instalments, Seasons 1 through 7 of Pretty Little Liars, and Sonic the Hedgehog make their way to the platform.
If you can believe it, the 21st season of Grey's Anatomy (a show so long-running, it can drink in the US now) is coming October 8, while Selling Sunset sprints to catch up with its ninth season landing October 29. Elsewhere, we'll get multiples of A Quiet Place and Beverly Hills Cop's respective franchises on October 16.
Check out the October Netflix offerings below and head to see what else is next on streaming for Disney+, Prime Video and more this month.
October 1
Love Is Blind: Season 9
RIV4LRIES
2 Fast 2 Furious
Fast & Furious 6
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Fate of the Furious
Gabrielle (2013)
Junior Majeur
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
My Best Friend's Wedding
The Pursuit of Happyness
Sonic the Hedgehog
October 2
Dudes
The Game: You Never Play Alone
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World
October 3
Genie, Make a Wish
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
The New Force
Old Dog, New Tricks
Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat
Steve
October 4
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Ranma1/2: Season 2
October 5
Chucky: Season 2
October 6
Dr. Seuss's Horton!
October 7
Halloween
Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering
True Haunting
October 8
Caramelo
Is It Cake? Halloween
Néro the Assassin
October 9
Boots
Grey's Anatomy: Season 21
The Resurrected
Victoria Beckham
October 10
Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata
The Invisible Man
My Father, the BTK Killer
Old Money
The Secret Life of Pets
Swim to Me
The Woman in Cabin 10
October 11
Typhoon Family
WWE Crown Jewel: 2025
October 12
The Mask
October 14
Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead
Highway Thru Hell: Seasons 5–8
Scared S**tless
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Trading Up With Mandy Rennehan: Season 1
October 15
Inside Furioza
No One Saw Us Leave
Six Kings Slam 2025
October 16
A Quiet Place
A Quiet Place Part II
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
The Diplomat
Romantics Anonymous
Starting 5: Season 2
The Time That Remains
October 17
27 Nights
Good News
The Perfect Neighbor
She Walks in Darkness
Turn of the Tide: Season 2
Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe
The Twits
October 18
Don't Say a Word
The Little Rascals
Romeo + Juliet
October 21
Michelle Wolf: The Well
Project Bakeover: Seasons 1–2
Who Killed the Montreal Expos?
October 22
The Hitman's Bodyguard
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia
The Monster of Florence
October 23
The Elixir
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
Nobody Wants This: Season 2
October 24
A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE
October 25
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
October 27
The Asset
October 28
Babo: The Haftbefehl Story
Mo Amer: Wild World
Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle
October 29
Ballad of a Small Player
Rulers of Fortune
Selling Sunset: Season 9
October 30
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers
Amsterdam Empire
Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will
Son of a Donkey
The Witcher: Season 4
October 31
Bad Influencer
Breathless: Season 2
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4