Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in October 2025

Including the final season of 'The Witcher' (sans Henry Cavill)

BY Allie GregoryPublished Sep 30, 2025

Netflix pissed a bunch of people off earlier this decade when some sort of conflict surrounding much-loved video game-adaption series The Witcher ended in its lead actor Henry Cavill exiting the show. The fruits of that fuckup have now ripened, and Liam Hemsworth has stepped in to close out the final seasons of the show in Cavill's place. 

Season 4 will air on October 30 (if you're into that sort of thing), but before then, there's also a lot of other content coming this month — though not that much in the way of spookiness, unless you count Is It Cake? Halloween (arriving October 8).

Perhaps a little spooky not for genre-related reasons, Love Is Blind will return to Netflix for Season 9 on October 1, the same day as several Fast & Furious instalments, Seasons 1 through 7 of Pretty Little Liars, and Sonic the Hedgehog make their way to the platform.

If you can believe it, the 21st season of Grey's Anatomy (a show so long-running, it can drink in the US now) is coming October 8, while Selling Sunset sprints to catch up with its ninth season landing October 29. Elsewhere, we'll get multiples of A Quiet Place and Beverly Hills Cop's respective franchises on October 16.

October 1

Love Is Blind: Season 9
RIV4LRIES
2 Fast 2 Furious
Fast & Furious 6
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Fate of the Furious
Gabrielle (2013)
Junior Majeur
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
My Best Friend's Wedding
The Pursuit of Happyness
Sonic the Hedgehog

October 2

Dudes 
The Game: You Never Play Alone
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World

October 3

Genie, Make a Wish
Monster: The Ed Gein Story 
The New Force 
Old Dog, New Tricks 
Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat 
Steve

October 4

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Ranma1/2: Season 2

October 5

Chucky: Season 2

October 6

Dr. Seuss's Horton!

October 7

Halloween
Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering
True Haunting

October 8

Caramelo
Is It Cake? Halloween
Néro the Assassin

October 9

Boots
Grey's Anatomy: Season 21
The Resurrected 
Victoria Beckham

October 10

Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata 
The Invisible Man
My Father, the BTK Killer 
Old Money 
The Secret Life of Pets
Swim to Me 
The Woman in Cabin 10

October 11

Typhoon Family 
WWE Crown Jewel: 2025

October 12

The Mask

October 14

Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead 
Highway Thru Hell: Seasons 5–8
Scared S**tless
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Trading Up With Mandy Rennehan: Season 1

October 15

Inside Furioza 
No One Saw Us Leave
Six Kings Slam 2025

October 16

A Quiet Place
A Quiet Place Part II
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
The Diplomat
Romantics Anonymous 
Starting 5: Season 2
The Time That Remains

October  17

27 Nights 
Good News 
The Perfect Neighbor
She Walks in Darkness
Turn of the Tide: Season 2 
Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe 
The Twits

October 18

Don't Say a Word
The Little Rascals
Romeo + Juliet

October 21

Michelle Wolf: The Well
Project Bakeover: Seasons 1–2
Who Killed the Montreal Expos?

October 22

The Hitman's Bodyguard
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia 
The Monster of Florence

October 23

The Elixir 
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
Nobody Wants This: Season 2

October 24

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE

October 25

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim 

October 27

The Asset

October 28

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story 
Mo Amer: Wild World 
Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle

October 29

Ballad of a Small Player 
Rulers of Fortune 
Selling Sunset: Season 9

October 30

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers 
Amsterdam Empire 
Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will
Son of a Donkey 
The Witcher: Season 4

October 31

Bad Influencer 
Breathless: Season 2 
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4

