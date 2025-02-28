Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in March 2025

Including 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop' and 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2'

BY Allie GregoryPublished Feb 28, 2025

Some stuff is coming to Netflix in March, but who cares? That list is below, if you're not into Paul Blart: Mall Cop. (What's wrong with you?) Check out what's heading to Disney+, Prime Video, MUBI, the National Film Board and whatever else here

March 1

The Potato Lab 
SAKAMOTO DAYS
WWE Elimination Chamber: 2025
A Dog's Way Home
Bollywed: Season 1
Bollywed: Season 2
Cell 211
Halo: Season 1
Heartland: Seasons 8–15
Interstellar
The Juror
Monsieur Lazhar
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Quarantine
Second Act
Sense and Sensibility
Sleepless in Seattle
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

March 3

Hop
Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 3

March 4

Andrew Schulz: LIFE 
With Love, Meghan

March 5

Just One Look 
The Leopard 
Mean Girls
Medusa

March 6

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 
Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta 
Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar

March 7

Chaos: The Manson Murders 
Delicious 
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 
Nadaaniyan 
Plankton: The Movie 
When Life Gives You Tangerines

March 8

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)

March 9

Book Club: The Next Chapter

March 10

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

March 12

1883: Season 1
Everybody's Live with John Mulaney 
T2 Trainspotting
Ted
Ted 2
Temptation Island
Welcome to the Family

March 13

Adolescence 
Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2

March 14

Audrey
The Electric State

March 15

Barbie
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)
Son of a Critch: Season 1

March 16

Fast X

March 17

CoComelon Lane: Season 4 
Girls Trip
Inside: Season 2

March 18

Atomic Blonde
Bert Kreischer: Lucky 
Point Break (2015)

March 19

Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Twister: Caught in the Storm 
Woman of the Dead: Season 2

March 20

Bet Your Life 
The Residence 
Van Helsing
Wolf King

March 21

Go! 
Little Siberia 
No Hard Feelings
Revelations

March 22

Annihilation
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)

March 25

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling

March 26

Caught 
Million Dollar Secret

March 27

The Core
Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure 
Miracles from Heaven
Survival of the Thickest: Season 2

March 28

The Lady's Companion 
The Life List

March 31

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer 
Kiss the Girls
Lost City of Z
The Patriot
Promised Hearts 
Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 2 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Venom

