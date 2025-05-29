Happy Pride, and happy Indigenous History Month! To celebrate, among CBC Gem's new arrivals for June are the specially curated Pride Collection and Indigenous Stories Collection, which spotlight diverse Canadian voices in gripping documentaries, award-winning series and much more. As always with our dear Canadian streamer, everything is free to watch.
In the Indigenous Stories Collection, you can catch the Lily Gladstone-narrated documentary Bring Them Home / Aiskótáhkapiyaaya, Season 2 of entrepreneurial competition series Bears' Lair, and family drama film Rosie. To ring in Pride, also check out Seasons 1 and 2 of Tig Notaro's semi-autobiographical comedy series One Mississippi, historical docuseries Pride, romantic drama Man in an Orange Shirt, and comedy matchmaking series Settle Down.
This month additionally brings new instalments in the documentary series The Nature of Things and Absolutely Canadian. If you spent some days in June 2023 watching countdowns of depleting oxygen on the OceanGate Titan submersible, then The Nature of Things's Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster might be of interest to you. Or, if you're after Canadian-themed content, learn about the first-ever Wolastoq ballet, for which none other than Jeremy Dutcher wrote the music, in one of the new Absolutely Canadian episodes.
See CBC Gem's schedule below, and see all of June's new streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more) here.
May 29
The Nature of Things: Animal Pride
May 30
ᑭᐢᑫᓂᑕᒧᐧᐃᐣ (The Knowing)
Here & Queer Season 4
June 1
Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun
Bears' Lair Season 2
Bring Them Home / Aiskótáhkapiyaaya
Delta Dawn
So Surreal: Behind the Masks
Tribal Season 2
June 4
Chateau DIY Season 8
June 5
The Nature of Things: Dad Bods
June 6
The Affair Season 1
One Mississippi Season 1
Rosie
June 8
CBC in Antarctica
June 13
Bulletproof: A Lesbian's Guide to Surviving the Plot
The Nature of Things: Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster
Paris Paris Season 2
Soft
June 15
Pride
June 16
Mittens & Pants Season 3
June 18
Larry (They/Them)
Translations
June 20
Absolutely Canadian: Pisuwin: Hope Makers
Man in an Orange Shirt
Settle Down
June 21
Absolutely Canadian: Return of the Spirit Horses
Indspire Awards
Searching for Winnetou
June 27
One Mississippi Season 2
June 28
Absolutely Canadian: Ben's Animals