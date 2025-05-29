Happy Pride, and happy Indigenous History Month! To celebrate, among CBC Gem's new arrivals for June are the specially curated Pride Collection and Indigenous Stories Collection, which spotlight diverse Canadian voices in gripping documentaries, award-winning series and much more. As always with our dear Canadian streamer, everything is free to watch.

In the Indigenous Stories Collection, you can catch the Lily Gladstone-narrated documentary Bring Them Home / Aiskótáhkapiyaaya, Season 2 of entrepreneurial competition series Bears' Lair, and family drama film Rosie. To ring in Pride, also check out Seasons 1 and 2 of Tig Notaro's semi-autobiographical comedy series One Mississippi, historical docuseries Pride, romantic drama Man in an Orange Shirt, and comedy matchmaking series Settle Down.

This month additionally brings new instalments in the documentary series The Nature of Things and Absolutely Canadian. If you spent some days in June 2023 watching countdowns of depleting oxygen on the OceanGate Titan submersible, then The Nature of Things's Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster might be of interest to you. Or, if you're after Canadian-themed content, learn about the first-ever Wolastoq ballet, for which none other than Jeremy Dutcher wrote the music, in one of the new Absolutely Canadian episodes.

See CBC Gem's schedule below, and see all of June's new streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more) here.

May 29

The Nature of Things: Animal Pride

May 30

ᑭᐢᑫᓂᑕᒧᐧᐃᐣ (The Knowing)

Here & Queer Season 4

June 1

Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun

Bears' Lair Season 2

Bring Them Home / Aiskótáhkapiyaaya

Delta Dawn

So Surreal: Behind the Masks

Tribal Season 2

June 4

Chateau DIY Season 8

June 5

The Nature of Things: Dad Bods

June 6

The Affair Season 1

One Mississippi Season 1

Rosie

June 8

CBC in Antarctica

June 13

Bulletproof: A Lesbian's Guide to Surviving the Plot

The Nature of Things: Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster

Paris Paris Season 2

Soft

June 15

Pride

June 16

Mittens & Pants Season 3

June 18

Larry (They/Them)

Translations

June 20

Absolutely Canadian: Pisuwin: Hope Makers

Man in an Orange Shirt

Settle Down

June 21

Absolutely Canadian: Return of the Spirit Horses

Indspire Awards

Searching for Winnetou

June 27

One Mississippi Season 2

June 28

Absolutely Canadian: Ben's Animals