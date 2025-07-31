Summer's nearly over! Sad, but true. Another sadness you'll need to contend with is the loss of Prime Video content in August.
You'll want to wish Brendan Fraser's Oscar-winning turn in The Whale goodbye before it floats away on August 8. The one and only Peppa Pig will go wee, wee, wee all the way home on the 14th. While another Academy notable in The Holdovers is moving to Netflix, maybe you finally let that subscription lapse — so get on that viewing before August 23. And you have till the 27th to watch through the first few seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, if you belatedly caved to the hype amid its final season this year.
Below are the goings, but make sure to peep the comings (to Netflix, Disney+, Paramount and Prime Video) here.
August 2
The Exorcist: Believer
August 5
Untitled Focus Features Film
August 8
The Man for the Job
The Whale
August 10
The Last Voyage of Demeter
August 11
Tainted Canvas
Green White Green
August 14
Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom
Peppa Pig
August 15
Oppenheimer
Ford vs Holden
August 23
Five Nights at Freddy's
The Holdovers
August 25
Country Hard
August 27
The Handmaid's Tale S1–S4
August 31
King of Thieves
Arthur the King