There wasn't a whole lot of new content making its way to Netflix Canada this month, and likewise, there isn't much leaving the platform either.

As of today, however, Netflix will be saying goodbye to Grown Ups 2, She's All That and Step Brothers, as well as multiple seasons each of Loudermilk and New Amsterdam. Later this month, we'll also lose four seasons of Call My Agent!

Permission to touch grass granted. If you're more of the indoor cat type, check out what's heading to Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Here's everything that's leaving Netflix Canada in July 2025:

Grown Ups 2 (July 1)

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3 (July 1)

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5 (July 1)

She's All That (July 1)

Step Brothers (July 1)

Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4 (July 25)