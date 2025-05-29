Netflix's catalogue will be tossing some older titles in favour of some delightfully depraved slop in June, so if you're more into the classics, you may want to make note of the departing films this month.

In the first of two batches of dumps, the streamer will dispose of three Jurassic Park and four Transformers movies on the 1st. Maybe this weekend warrants a triple or quadruple feature? The second dump comes with a little more lead time on June 22, when we'll say goodbye to Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. Massive leads all around.

See all of the departing titles below, and check out what's coming to streaming in June 2025, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

Leaving Netflix Canada in June 2025:

Jurassic Park (June 1)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (June 1)

Jurassic Park III (June 1)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (June 1)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (June 1)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (June 1)

Transformers: The Last Knight (June 1)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (June 22)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (June 22)