Sorry Minions, it's going to be a rough month ahead for you. Jenna Ortega is landing back on Netflix in August for the highly anticipated new season of Wednesday, and HQ needs to make space by trashing some instalments of the Despicable Me franchise.

Alongside their exits on August 7, Netflix will also say goodbye to 50 First Dates (a classic — definitely give that a watch before tomorrow), Arrival (Amy Adams, noooooo), a bunch of seasons of Mad Men and Lost, and more.

Check out the exiting titles below, and check out what's coming to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more here.

Leaving Netflix in August 2025:

50 First Dates (August 1)

Arrival (August 1)

Downton Abbey: A New Era (August 1)

Mad Men: Seasons 1–7 (August 1)

Despicable Me (August 7)

Despicable Me 2 (August 7)

Despicable Me 3 (August 7)

Minions (August 7)

Lost: Seasons 1–6 (August 15)