Prime Video is starting the new school year off with quantity over quality, which should be useful when you need multiple screens but not divided attention spans as your studies ramp up.
September will see the youths return courtesy of Gen V Season 2 dropping September 17, as well as new original The Runarounds, which follows a North Carolina high school band in the summer after graduation, arriving September 1.
Learn to cook with Jacques Pépin: Cooking with Claudine on September 4 and Dish It Out starting September 5, and kick off spooky season early with Clown in a Cornfield on the 6th. The autumnal vibe continues on September 30, when all the seasons of Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl, plus Final Destination and The Conjuring 2, drop.
See the full schedule of offerings below and check out what's heading to Netflix, Disney+ and more here.
September 1
A Dog's Breakfast
Alive
Blame It on Rio
Bulletproof Monk
Death Wish
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Egypt by Three
Going Bananas
Golden Needles
Gun the Man Down
Hell Bound
House of Gucci
Keaton's Cop
Killing Me Softly
Lawman
Lifeforce
Mars Needs Women
Midnight Heat
Number One with a Bullet
Over the Brooklyn Bridge
Parks and Recreation S1-S7
Rain Man
Robocop
Robocop 2
Running Scared
Saved!
Shameless S1-S11
Soul Plane
Still of the Night
Storefront Hitchcock
Taking of Pelham One Two Three
Tell
Terror in a Texas Town
The Board (Amazon Original)
The Domestics
The Mentalist S1-S7
The Runarounds (Amazon Original)
Yellowbeard
You Talkin' to Me?
September 3
Ice Road: Vengeance
The Boogeyman
September 4
Jacques Pépin Celebrates S1-S2
Jacques Pépin: Cooking with Claudine S1-S2
The Complete Pépin
WNBA: Mercury vs. Mystics
September 5
A Million Little Pieces
Bearing Witness: Native American Voices in Hollywood
Blindspot
Daybreakers
Dish It Out
Home Sweet Home: Rebirth
Maalik
Pastor's Kid
The Science Adventures of Tom & Huck
WNBA: Lynx vs. Aces
September 6
Blippi Explores - Learn About Animals at the Zoo & More!
Clown in a Cornfield
Confidence Queen (Exclusive Content)
NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
Oddbods Funny Cartoons for Kids S10-S12
Oddbods S4-S5
ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger
September 7
Dakar: Race Against the Desert
September 8
Jacques Pépin: The Art Of Craft
September 9
Falls the Shadow: The Life of Athol Fugard
Secrets We Keep
September 10
Helluva Boss S0-S2 (Amazon Original)
The Girlfriend (Amazon Original)
September 11
June
September 12
Golden
Larry the Cable Guy: It's a Gift (Amazon Original)
Sons of Summer
September 13
Blood Diner
NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v Gotham FC
September 14
The Handmaid's Tale S1-S5
The Stud
September 15
Nowhere Man (Amazon Original)
Peppa Pig S2
Weather Hunters
September 16
Night School
Tom Lehrer: Live in Copenhagen
September 17
Bloody Trip: Rise of the Dead
Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night
Gen V S2 (Amazon Original)
Jonathan and Jesus (Amazon Original)
September 18
Ghost in the Shell: Individual 11
Open House
Rottweiler
The Presence
September 19
NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage
September 20
NWSL: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC
September 22
Squealer
September 23
Official Secrets
Shrek Forever After
The House with a Clock in Its Walls
September 24
Black Burns Fast
Hotel Costiera (Amazon Original)
So Fades the Light
Weather Hunters S2
September 25
Ammonite
Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel (Amazon Original)
September 26
Bring Her Back
The Gospel: Who Jesus Christ Is & What He Came to Show Us
September 27
Hardcore Never Dies
NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars FC
Monstros De Festa
September 28
The Black String
September 30
Argo
Arrow S1-S8
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Clash of the Titans
Constantine
Dumb and Dumber
Eyes Wide Shut
Final Destination
Fringe S1-S5
Gilmore Girls S1-S7
Gossip Girl S1-S6
Gravity
Guns Up
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Magic Mike XXL
Miss Congeniality
Pretty Little Liars S1-S7
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Sully
Superman & Lois S1-S4
The Conjuring 2
The Legend of Tarzan
The Perfect Storm
The Shawshank Redemption
War Dogs
Wedding Crashers