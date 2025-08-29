Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2025

Including all of 'Gilmore Girls' and 'Gossip Girl' to fill your autumnal desires

BY Allie GregoryPublished Aug 29, 2025

Prime Video is starting the new school year off with quantity over quality, which should be useful when you need multiple screens but not divided attention spans as your studies ramp up. 

September will see the youths return courtesy of Gen V Season 2 dropping September 17, as well as new original The Runarounds, which follows a North Carolina high school band in the summer after graduation, arriving September 1. 

Learn to cook with Jacques Pépin: Cooking with Claudine on September 4 and Dish It Out starting September 5, and kick off spooky season early with Clown in a Cornfield on the 6th. The autumnal vibe continues on September 30, when all the seasons of Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl, plus Final Destination and The Conjuring 2, drop.

See the full schedule of offerings below and check out what's heading to Netflix, Disney+ and more here

September 1

A Dog's Breakfast 
Alive 
Blame It on Rio 
Bulletproof Monk 
Death Wish 
Death Wish 3 
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown 
Egypt by Three 
Going Bananas 
Golden Needles 
Gun the Man Down 
Hell Bound 
House of Gucci 
Keaton's Cop 
Killing Me Softly 
Lawman 
Lifeforce 
Mars Needs Women 
Midnight Heat 
Number One with a Bullet 
Over the Brooklyn Bridge 
Parks and Recreation S1-S7 
Rain Man 
Robocop 
Robocop 2 
Running Scared 
Saved! 
Shameless S1-S11 
Soul Plane 
Still of the Night 
Storefront Hitchcock 
Taking of Pelham One Two Three 
Tell 
Terror in a Texas Town 
The Board (Amazon Original) 
The Domestics 
The Mentalist S1-S7
The Runarounds (Amazon Original) 
Yellowbeard 
You Talkin' to Me?

September 3

Ice Road: Vengeance 
The Boogeyman  

September 4

Jacques Pépin Celebrates S1-S2 
Jacques Pépin: Cooking with Claudine S1-S2 
The Complete Pépin 
WNBA: Mercury vs. Mystics  

September 5

A Million Little Pieces 
Bearing Witness: Native American Voices in Hollywood 
Blindspot 
Daybreakers 
Dish It Out 
Home Sweet Home: Rebirth 
Maalik 
Pastor's Kid 
The Science Adventures of Tom & Huck 
WNBA: Lynx vs. Aces

September 6

Blippi Explores - Learn About Animals at the Zoo & More! 
Clown in a Cornfield
Confidence Queen (Exclusive Content) 
NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns FC 
Oddbods Funny Cartoons for Kids S10-S12 
Oddbods S4-S5 
ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger

September 7

Dakar: Race Against the Desert  

September 8

Jacques Pépin: The Art Of Craft  

September 9

Falls the Shadow: The Life of Athol Fugard  
Secrets We Keep

September 10

Helluva Boss S0-S2 (Amazon Original) 
The Girlfriend (Amazon Original)

September 11

June  

September 12

Golden 
Larry the Cable Guy: It's a Gift (Amazon Original) 
Sons of Summer  

September 13

Blood Diner  
NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v Gotham FC  

September 14

The Handmaid's Tale S1-S5 
The Stud

September 15

Nowhere Man (Amazon Original) 
Peppa Pig S2 
Weather Hunters

September 16

Night School 
Tom Lehrer: Live in Copenhagen

September 17

Bloody Trip: Rise of the Dead 
Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night 
Gen V S2 (Amazon Original) 
Jonathan and Jesus (Amazon Original)

September 18

Ghost in the Shell: Individual 11  
Open House 
Rottweiler  
The Presence  

September 19

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage  

September 20

NWSL: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC  

September 22

Squealer  

September 23

Official Secrets 
Shrek Forever After  
The House with a Clock in Its Walls  

September 24

Black Burns Fast  
Hotel Costiera (Amazon Original) 
So Fades the Light  
Weather Hunters S2  

September 25

Ammonite  
Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel (Amazon Original)

September 26

Bring Her Back  
The Gospel: Who Jesus Christ Is & What He Came to Show Us

September 27

Hardcore Never Dies  
NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars FC  
Monstros De Festa

September 28

The Black String

September 30

Argo 
Arrow S1-S8 
Austin Powers in Goldmember 
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 
Clash of the Titans 
Constantine 
Dumb and Dumber 
Eyes Wide Shut 
Final Destination 
Fringe S1-S5 
Gilmore Girls S1-S7 
Gossip Girl S1-S6 
Gravity 
Guns Up 
Lethal Weapon 3 
Lethal Weapon 4 
Magic Mike XXL 
Miss Congeniality 
Pretty Little Liars S1-S7 
Rush Hour 
Rush Hour 2 
Rush Hour 3 
Scooby-Doo 
Sully 
Superman & Lois S1-S4 
The Conjuring 2 
The Legend of Tarzan 
The Perfect Storm 
The Shawshank Redemption 
War Dogs 
Wedding Crashers 

