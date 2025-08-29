Prime Video is starting the new school year off with quantity over quality, which should be useful when you need multiple screens but not divided attention spans as your studies ramp up.

September will see the youths return courtesy of Gen V Season 2 dropping September 17, as well as new original The Runarounds, which follows a North Carolina high school band in the summer after graduation, arriving September 1.

Learn to cook with Jacques Pépin: Cooking with Claudine on September 4 and Dish It Out starting September 5, and kick off spooky season early with Clown in a Cornfield on the 6th. The autumnal vibe continues on September 30, when all the seasons of Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl, plus Final Destination and The Conjuring 2, drop.

See the full schedule of offerings below and check out what's heading to Netflix, Disney+ and more here.

September 1

A Dog's Breakfast

Alive

Blame It on Rio

Bulletproof Monk

Death Wish

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Egypt by Three

Going Bananas

Golden Needles

Gun the Man Down

Hell Bound

House of Gucci

Keaton's Cop

Killing Me Softly

Lawman

Lifeforce

Mars Needs Women

Midnight Heat

Number One with a Bullet

Over the Brooklyn Bridge

Parks and Recreation S1-S7

Rain Man

Robocop

Robocop 2

Running Scared

Saved!

Shameless S1-S11

Soul Plane

Still of the Night

Storefront Hitchcock

Taking of Pelham One Two Three

Tell

Terror in a Texas Town

The Board (Amazon Original)

The Domestics

The Mentalist S1-S7

The Runarounds (Amazon Original)

Yellowbeard

You Talkin' to Me?

September 3

Ice Road: Vengeance

The Boogeyman

September 4

Jacques Pépin Celebrates S1-S2

Jacques Pépin: Cooking with Claudine S1-S2

The Complete Pépin

WNBA: Mercury vs. Mystics

September 5

A Million Little Pieces

Bearing Witness: Native American Voices in Hollywood

Blindspot

Daybreakers

Dish It Out

Home Sweet Home: Rebirth

Maalik

Pastor's Kid

The Science Adventures of Tom & Huck

WNBA: Lynx vs. Aces

September 6

Blippi Explores - Learn About Animals at the Zoo & More!

Clown in a Cornfield

Confidence Queen (Exclusive Content)

NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

Oddbods Funny Cartoons for Kids S10-S12

Oddbods S4-S5

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger

September 7

Dakar: Race Against the Desert

September 8

Jacques Pépin: The Art Of Craft

September 9

Falls the Shadow: The Life of Athol Fugard

Secrets We Keep

September 10

Helluva Boss S0-S2 (Amazon Original)

The Girlfriend (Amazon Original)

September 11

June

September 12

Golden

Larry the Cable Guy: It's a Gift (Amazon Original)

Sons of Summer

September 13

Blood Diner

NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v Gotham FC

September 14

The Handmaid's Tale S1-S5

The Stud

September 15

Nowhere Man (Amazon Original)

Peppa Pig S2

Weather Hunters

September 16

Night School

Tom Lehrer: Live in Copenhagen

September 17

Bloody Trip: Rise of the Dead

Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night

Gen V S2 (Amazon Original)

Jonathan and Jesus (Amazon Original)

September 18

Ghost in the Shell: Individual 11

Open House

Rottweiler

The Presence

September 19

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage

September 20

NWSL: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC

September 22

Squealer

September 23

Official Secrets

Shrek Forever After

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

September 24

Black Burns Fast

Hotel Costiera (Amazon Original)

So Fades the Light

Weather Hunters S2

September 25

Ammonite

Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel (Amazon Original)

September 26

Bring Her Back

The Gospel: Who Jesus Christ Is & What He Came to Show Us

September 27

Hardcore Never Dies

NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars FC

Monstros De Festa

September 28

The Black String

September 30

Argo

Arrow S1-S8

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Clash of the Titans

Constantine

Dumb and Dumber

Eyes Wide Shut

Final Destination

Fringe S1-S5

Gilmore Girls S1-S7

Gossip Girl S1-S6

Gravity

Guns Up

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

Pretty Little Liars S1-S7

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Sully

Superman & Lois S1-S4

The Conjuring 2

The Legend of Tarzan

The Perfect Storm

The Shawshank Redemption

War Dogs

Wedding Crashers