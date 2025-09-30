Summer really is gone now, and you're going to have to get over it. That shouldn't be too hard with the rebound options heading to Prime Video for spooky season, though.

October will usher in a lot of seasonal tricks and treats, as well as a boatload of 007 instalments. On both ends of that spectrum, we'll get uploads bright and early on the first, including previous Netflix title The Fall of the House of Usher (there's been a lot of Netflix changeovers recently...), plus a couple Grindhouse films, three Mummy movies, The Silence of the Lambs, and, perhaps scariest of all, Fifty Shades Darker.

The rest of the month, we'll get Season 1 through 7 of Alfred Hitchcock Presents (October 6), the Katy M O'Brian and Madelaine Petsch-starring Amazon original Maintenance Required (October 8), John Candy: I Like Me (October 10), and M3gan 2.0 (October 25), plus the broadcast of several live sports events.

There's a lot to explore this month, and you can find the details below. There's a bunch heading to other platforms as well — check out what's heading to Disney+, Netflix and more here.

October 1

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

Licence to Kill

Goldeneye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No Time to Die

1984

After Midnight

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

American Gothic

An American Haunting

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beauty Shop

Behind Enemy Lines

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures

The Caller

Call of the Jungle

Canadian Bacon

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

Cry of the Banshee

Curse of the Faceless Man

Curse of the Swamp Creature

Die, Monster, Die!

Dolls

The Fall of the House of Usher

The Falling

Fifty Shades Darker

Final Draft

First Born

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Ghoulies

Ghoulies II

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Hoosiers

Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf

Lady Chatterley's Lover

Lady in White

Lego Ninjago: Prime Empire S2

Lost Voyage

MadHouse

The Man from Planet X

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Manster

Married to It

The Masque of the Red Death

Max

Max 2: White House Hero

Maximum Velocity

Mermaids

Moby Dick

Moonstruck

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy (2017)

Much Ado About Nothing

Murders in the Rue Morgue

Overboard (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Pale Blood

Panga

Pit and the Pendulum

Play Dirty (Amazon Original)

Portrait of a Stripper

Pontypool

Predator: The Quietus

The Premature Burial

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

The Prophecy

Prom Night II: Hello Mary Lou

Prom Night III: The Last Kiss

Prom Night IV: Deliver Us From Evil

Queen of Blood

The Raven

The Reunion

The Return of Count Yorga

The Return of Dracula

Scarecrows

Sherlock S1-S4

Hannibal

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepaway Camp 2: Unhappy Campers

Sleepaway Camp 3: Teenage Wasteland

Spaceballs the Animated Series

Tales of Terror

The Terminator

Thelma & Louise

Trainwreck

Transformations

Twice Told Tales

The Unforgiven

Uptown Girls

The Vagrant

Valley of Death

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Walking Tall: The Payback

West Side Story

X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes

X-Ray

Yours, Mine and Ours

October 2

A Star Brighter Than the Sun (Exclusive Content)

Fanboys

I'll Follow You Down

Awake

Facing Ali

Source Code

Outside Providence

Dredd

The Butler

Dog Park

The Oranges

Nash

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

2 Minutes of Fame

Southpaw

Escape Plan

October 3

Faceoff: Inside The NHL S2 (Amazon Original)

Sanda (Exclusive Content)

White Wanderer: Mzungu

The Only Ones

Ulterior Motives: A Reality TV Show Massacre

Mayberry Man The Series

The Long Hollywood Night

October 4

Lego City No Limits Max

Oddbods S6-S7

NWSL: Houston Dash v Orlando Pride (Live Content)

ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II (Live Content)

NWSL: Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride (Live Content)

Re Della Zucca

October 6

Alfred Hitchcock Presents S1-S7

October 7

Ninja Vs. Gokudo (Exclusive Content)

Kill Me Again

Invasion Roswell

October 8

Maintenance Required (Amazon Original)

Awakened

Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf

October 9

Saquon (Amazon Original)

Nerve

Coolie

Stigmatized Properties 2

October 10

John Candy: I Like Me (Amazon Original)

Pursued

Sin Frenos (Amazon Original)

October 11

How To Train Your Dragon (Exclusive Content)

NWSL: Orlando Pride v Portland Thorns FC (Live Content)

Girl's Play (Exclusive Content)

October 13

PMNH: St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks (Live Content)

PMNH: Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs (Live Content)

Gaslight

October 14

Mya's House

October 16

Culpa Nuestra (Amazon Original)

Chaos Walking

Underdog: The Andy Swallow Story

Love Transit S3 (Amazon Original)

Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers - Justin Jefferson (Amazon Original)

October 17

Stolen Girl (Exclusive Content)

Car 24

Die'Ced: Reloaded

Nowhere Man (Exclusive Content)

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam (Amazon Original)

Deadly Visitor

The Chosen Adventures (Amazon Original)

October 18

Molly-Mae: Behind It All S2 (Exclusive Content)

NWSL: Bay FC v North Carolina Courage (Live Content)

NWSL: Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage (Live Content)

I'm Mita, Your Housekeeper

New Year's Absolution

October 20

PMNH: Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens (Live Content)

October 21

Wanted

October 22

Harlan Coben's Lazarus (Amazon Original)

October 23

Host (Amazon Original)

Allen IV3rson (Amazon Original)

A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Vackra Fröken Lolly

October 24

Eden (Amazon Original)

Param Sundari

Culte 2be3 S2 (Amazon Original)

October 25

M3gan 2.0 (Exclusive Content)

October 27

PMNH: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators (Live Content)

October 28

Role Models

October 29

Hazbin Hotel S2 (Amazon Original)

Hedda (Amazon Original)

Never Blink

True Bloodthirst

Choose Earth

October 30

Jurassic World Rebirth (Exclusive Content)

Nordin (Amazon Original)

October 31

Cometierra (Amazon Original)

Dime Tu Nombre (Amazon Original)

LOL: Den Der Ler Sidst - Danmark - Halloween Special (Amazon Original)

Baaghi 4

Doc Holly's Christmas

Lol: Den Som Ler Sist - Norge - Halloween Special (Amazon Original)

Lol: Skrattar Bäst Som Skrattar Sist - Sverige - Halloween Special (Amazon Original)

Tremembé (Amazon Original)