Summer really is gone now, and you're going to have to get over it. That shouldn't be too hard with the rebound options heading to Prime Video for spooky season, though.
October will usher in a lot of seasonal tricks and treats, as well as a boatload of 007 instalments. On both ends of that spectrum, we'll get uploads bright and early on the first, including previous Netflix title The Fall of the House of Usher (there's been a lot of Netflix changeovers recently...), plus a couple Grindhouse films, three Mummy movies, The Silence of the Lambs, and, perhaps scariest of all, Fifty Shades Darker.
The rest of the month, we'll get Season 1 through 7 of Alfred Hitchcock Presents (October 6), the Katy M O'Brian and Madelaine Petsch-starring Amazon original Maintenance Required (October 8), John Candy: I Like Me (October 10), and M3gan 2.0 (October 25), plus the broadcast of several live sports events.
There's a lot to explore this month, and you can find the details below. There's a bunch heading to other platforms as well — check out what's heading to Disney+, Netflix and more here.
October 1
Dr. No
From Russia with Love
Goldfinger
Thunderball
You Only Live Twice
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Diamonds Are Forever
Live and Let Die
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
Moonraker
For Your Eyes Only
Octopussy
A View to a Kill
The Living Daylights
Licence to Kill
Goldeneye
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Die Another Day
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Skyfall
Spectre
No Time to Die
1984
After Midnight
All Dogs Go to Heaven
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
American Gothic
An American Haunting
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Beauty Shop
Behind Enemy Lines
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures
The Caller
Call of the Jungle
Canadian Bacon
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
Cry of the Banshee
Curse of the Faceless Man
Curse of the Swamp Creature
Die, Monster, Die!
Dolls
The Fall of the House of Usher
The Falling
Fifty Shades Darker
Final Draft
First Born
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Ghoulies
Ghoulies II
Grindhouse: Death Proof
Grindhouse: Planet Terror
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Hoosiers
Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Lady in White
Lego Ninjago: Prime Empire S2
Lost Voyage
MadHouse
The Man from Planet X
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Manster
Married to It
The Masque of the Red Death
Max
Max 2: White House Hero
Maximum Velocity
Mermaids
Moby Dick
Moonstruck
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy (2017)
Much Ado About Nothing
Murders in the Rue Morgue
Overboard (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Pale Blood
Panga
Pit and the Pendulum
Play Dirty (Amazon Original)
Portrait of a Stripper
Pontypool
Predator: The Quietus
The Premature Burial
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
The Prophecy
Prom Night II: Hello Mary Lou
Prom Night III: The Last Kiss
Prom Night IV: Deliver Us From Evil
Queen of Blood
The Raven
The Reunion
The Return of Count Yorga
The Return of Dracula
Scarecrows
Sherlock S1-S4
Hannibal
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepaway Camp 2: Unhappy Campers
Sleepaway Camp 3: Teenage Wasteland
Spaceballs the Animated Series
Tales of Terror
The Terminator
Thelma & Louise
Trainwreck
Transformations
Twice Told Tales
The Unforgiven
Uptown Girls
The Vagrant
Valley of Death
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Walking Tall: The Payback
West Side Story
X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes
X-Ray
Yours, Mine and Ours
October 2
A Star Brighter Than the Sun (Exclusive Content)
Fanboys
I'll Follow You Down
Awake
Facing Ali
Source Code
Outside Providence
Dredd
The Butler
Dog Park
The Oranges
Nash
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
2 Minutes of Fame
Southpaw
Escape Plan
October 3
Faceoff: Inside The NHL S2 (Amazon Original)
Sanda (Exclusive Content)
White Wanderer: Mzungu
The Only Ones
Ulterior Motives: A Reality TV Show Massacre
Mayberry Man The Series
The Long Hollywood Night
October 4
Lego City No Limits Max
Oddbods S6-S7
NWSL: Houston Dash v Orlando Pride (Live Content)
ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II (Live Content)
NWSL: Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride (Live Content)
Re Della Zucca
October 6
Alfred Hitchcock Presents S1-S7
October 7
Ninja Vs. Gokudo (Exclusive Content)
Kill Me Again
Invasion Roswell
October 8
Maintenance Required (Amazon Original)
Awakened
Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf
October 9
Saquon (Amazon Original)
Nerve
Coolie
Stigmatized Properties 2
October 10
John Candy: I Like Me (Amazon Original)
Pursued
Sin Frenos (Amazon Original)
October 11
How To Train Your Dragon (Exclusive Content)
NWSL: Orlando Pride v Portland Thorns FC (Live Content)
Girl's Play (Exclusive Content)
October 13
PMNH: St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks (Live Content)
PMNH: Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs (Live Content)
Gaslight
October 14
Mya's House
October 16
Culpa Nuestra (Amazon Original)
Chaos Walking
Underdog: The Andy Swallow Story
Love Transit S3 (Amazon Original)
Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers - Justin Jefferson (Amazon Original)
October 17
Stolen Girl (Exclusive Content)
Car 24
Die'Ced: Reloaded
Nowhere Man (Exclusive Content)
Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam (Amazon Original)
Deadly Visitor
The Chosen Adventures (Amazon Original)
October 18
Molly-Mae: Behind It All S2 (Exclusive Content)
NWSL: Bay FC v North Carolina Courage (Live Content)
NWSL: Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage (Live Content)
I'm Mita, Your Housekeeper
New Year's Absolution
October 20
PMNH: Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens (Live Content)
October 21
Wanted
October 22
Harlan Coben's Lazarus (Amazon Original)
October 23
Host (Amazon Original)
Allen IV3rson (Amazon Original)
A Very Merry Bridesmaid
Vackra Fröken Lolly
October 24
Eden (Amazon Original)
Param Sundari
Culte 2be3 S2 (Amazon Original)
October 25
M3gan 2.0 (Exclusive Content)
October 27
PMNH: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators (Live Content)
October 28
Role Models
October 29
Hazbin Hotel S2 (Amazon Original)
Hedda (Amazon Original)
Never Blink
True Bloodthirst
Choose Earth
October 30
Jurassic World Rebirth (Exclusive Content)
Nordin (Amazon Original)
October 31
Cometierra (Amazon Original)
Dime Tu Nombre (Amazon Original)
LOL: Den Der Ler Sidst - Danmark - Halloween Special (Amazon Original)
Baaghi 4
Doc Holly's Christmas
Lol: Den Som Ler Sist - Norge - Halloween Special (Amazon Original)
Lol: Skrattar Bäst Som Skrattar Sist - Sverige - Halloween Special (Amazon Original)
Tremembé (Amazon Original)