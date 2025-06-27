Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in July 2025

Including Simple Plan's new documentary, Judge Judy's new show, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 and more

Photo: Skyler Barberio

BY Allie GregoryPublished Jun 27, 2025

Pride Month is taking its final bow this weekend, and on the other end of it, July will be ready to swaddle your weary bones and/or heart. There's no better time to rest than the hottest month of the year, so get that A/C whirring and strap in for another month of TV and movies over at Prime Video

Canada Day (or Sufjan Stevens's birthday, if you prefer) will usher in a boatload of new content, with a bunch of Rocky movies, Pink Panthers, Hobbits, and other multi-iteration IPs landing on the first of the month. 

An Amazon Original documentary about Canada's own Simple Plan lands on July 8, while further original content will see Jesse McCartney Judge Judy back behind the bench for Justice on Trial, plus another season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Jona Cena and Idris Elba in the action comedy Heads of State.

Check out the Prime Video July mega-list below. There's plenty more heading to Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+, Tubi and more this month as well. 

July 1

The Jolly Monkey
Five Feet Apart
Wild Rose
The Addams Family
The Addams Family 2
The Hustle
Blue Velvet
What's the Worst That Could Happen?
Fiddler on the Roof
Bloodsport
Into the Blue
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Ben-Hur
Hannibal Brooks
Tank Girl
Hercules
Basic Instinct 2
American Buffalo
Season of Fear
A Fish Called Wanda
Bandits
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rocky Balboa
Creed
Creed II
Baby Boom
F/X
Defense Play
Licorice Pizza
Murphy's Law
The Night of the Hunter
Back to School
A Bridge Too Far
Finders Keepers
Death at a Funeral
12 Angry Men
Colors
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Mystic Pizza
Dressed To Kill
The Apartment
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2
Trail of the Pink Panther
Curse of the Pink Panther
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Return of the Pink Panther
Son of the Pink Panther
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Sahara
Yentl l
Blown Away
No Way Out
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

July 2

Heads of State (Amazon Original)

July 3

WNBA: Aces vs. Fever

July 8

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd (Amazon Original)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

July 9

AEW All In: Texas 2025 S4
Ballard (Amazon Original)
Penguins of Madagascar

July 10

WNBA: Aces at Mystics
Warrior

July 11

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (Amazon Original)

July 12

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson

July 13

The Chosen S5 (Amazon Original)

July 14

The Trip to Greece

July 15

Blockers

July 16

The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 (Amazon Original)

July 17

Surf Girl (Amazon Original)

July 18

Juegos de Seducción (Amazon Original)

July 21

Justice on Trial (Amazon Original)
Money Plane

July 22

The Rental
Black Bag (Exclusive Content)

July 23

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War (Amazon Original)

July 24

WNBA: Aces vs. Fever

July 26

The Woman in the Yard (Exclusive Content)

July 28

Last Breath (Exclusive Content)
Walkaway Joe

July 30

Anna

July 31

WNBA: Valkyries at Mystics

FilmNewsPrime VideoNext on StreamingTV

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage