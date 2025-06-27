Pride Month is taking its final bow this weekend, and on the other end of it, July will be ready to swaddle your weary bones and/or heart. There's no better time to rest than the hottest month of the year, so get that A/C whirring and strap in for another month of TV and movies over at Prime Video.

Canada Day (or Sufjan Stevens's birthday, if you prefer) will usher in a boatload of new content, with a bunch of Rocky movies, Pink Panthers, Hobbits, and other multi-iteration IPs landing on the first of the month.

An Amazon Original documentary about Canada's own Simple Plan lands on July 8, while further original content will see Jesse McCartney Judge Judy back behind the bench for Justice on Trial, plus another season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Jona Cena and Idris Elba in the action comedy Heads of State.

Check out the Prime Video July mega-list below. There's plenty more heading to Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+, Tubi and more this month as well.

July 1

The Jolly Monkey

Five Feet Apart

Wild Rose

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2

The Hustle

Blue Velvet

What's the Worst That Could Happen?

Fiddler on the Roof

Bloodsport

Into the Blue

Into the Blue 2: The Reef

Ben-Hur

Hannibal Brooks

Tank Girl

Hercules

Basic Instinct 2

American Buffalo

Season of Fear

A Fish Called Wanda

Bandits

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rocky Balboa

Creed

Creed II

Baby Boom

F/X

Defense Play

Licorice Pizza

Murphy's Law

The Night of the Hunter

Back to School

A Bridge Too Far

Finders Keepers

Death at a Funeral

12 Angry Men

Colors

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Mystic Pizza

Dressed To Kill

The Apartment

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2

Trail of the Pink Panther

Curse of the Pink Panther

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Return of the Pink Panther

Son of the Pink Panther

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Sahara

Yentl l

Blown Away

No Way Out

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

July 2

Heads of State (Amazon Original)

July 3

WNBA: Aces vs. Fever

July 8

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd (Amazon Original)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

July 9

AEW All In: Texas 2025 S4

Ballard (Amazon Original)

Penguins of Madagascar

July 10

WNBA: Aces at Mystics

Warrior

July 11

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (Amazon Original)

July 12

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson

July 13

The Chosen S5 (Amazon Original)

July 14

The Trip to Greece

July 15

Blockers

July 16

The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 (Amazon Original)

July 17

Surf Girl (Amazon Original)

July 18

Juegos de Seducción (Amazon Original)

July 21

Justice on Trial (Amazon Original)

Money Plane

July 22

The Rental

Black Bag (Exclusive Content)

July 23

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War (Amazon Original)

July 24

WNBA: Aces vs. Fever

July 26

The Woman in the Yard (Exclusive Content)

July 28

Last Breath (Exclusive Content)

Walkaway Joe

July 30

Anna

July 31

WNBA: Valkyries at Mystics