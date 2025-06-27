Pride Month is taking its final bow this weekend, and on the other end of it, July will be ready to swaddle your weary bones and/or heart. There's no better time to rest than the hottest month of the year, so get that A/C whirring and strap in for another month of TV and movies over at Prime Video.
Canada Day (or Sufjan Stevens's birthday, if you prefer) will usher in a boatload of new content, with a bunch of Rocky movies, Pink Panthers, Hobbits, and other multi-iteration IPs landing on the first of the month.
An Amazon Original documentary about Canada's own Simple Plan lands on July 8, while further original content will see
Jesse McCartney Judge Judy back behind the bench for Justice on Trial, plus another season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Jona Cena and Idris Elba in the action comedy Heads of State.
Check out the Prime Video July mega-list below. There's plenty more heading to Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+, Tubi and more this month as well.
July 1
The Jolly Monkey
Five Feet Apart
Wild Rose
The Addams Family
The Addams Family 2
The Hustle
Blue Velvet
What's the Worst That Could Happen?
Fiddler on the Roof
Bloodsport
Into the Blue
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Ben-Hur
Hannibal Brooks
Tank Girl
Hercules
Basic Instinct 2
American Buffalo
Season of Fear
A Fish Called Wanda
Bandits
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rocky Balboa
Creed
Creed II
Baby Boom
F/X
Defense Play
Licorice Pizza
Murphy's Law
The Night of the Hunter
Back to School
A Bridge Too Far
Finders Keepers
Death at a Funeral
12 Angry Men
Colors
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Mystic Pizza
Dressed To Kill
The Apartment
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2
Trail of the Pink Panther
Curse of the Pink Panther
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Return of the Pink Panther
Son of the Pink Panther
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Sahara
Yentl l
Blown Away
No Way Out
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
July 2
Heads of State (Amazon Original)
July 3
WNBA: Aces vs. Fever
July 8
Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd (Amazon Original)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
July 9
AEW All In: Texas 2025 S4
Ballard (Amazon Original)
Penguins of Madagascar
July 10
WNBA: Aces at Mystics
Warrior
July 11
One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (Amazon Original)
July 12
ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson
July 13
The Chosen S5 (Amazon Original)
July 14
The Trip to Greece
July 15
Blockers
July 16
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 (Amazon Original)
July 17
Surf Girl (Amazon Original)
July 18
Juegos de Seducción (Amazon Original)
July 21
Justice on Trial (Amazon Original)
Money Plane
July 22
The Rental
Black Bag (Exclusive Content)
July 23
Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War (Amazon Original)
July 24
WNBA: Aces vs. Fever
July 26
The Woman in the Yard (Exclusive Content)
July 28
Last Breath (Exclusive Content)
Walkaway Joe
July 30
Anna
July 31
WNBA: Valkyries at Mystics