Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in August 2025

Including new Jennifer Coolidge and Pete Davidson movies

BY Allie GregoryPublished Jul 31, 2025

When Billy Shakespeare said:

The iron tongue of midnight hath told twelve.
Lovers, to bed! 'Tis almost fairy time.
I fear we shall outsleep the coming morn
As much as we this night have overwatched

...He was talking about binge-watching, right? A midsummer's night has come and passed, and your syllabus is patiently waiting for you. And by syllabus, I do mean all the TV and movies heading to Prime Video in August. Obviously. 

And there certainly is a lot of it! We're most excited for the continuation of Jennifer Coolidge's reappraisal in something called Riff Raff. Ed Harris, Bill Murray and Pete Davidson are in it too! What's it about? Who cares? That's out on the 1st.

Speaking of Davidson, he's back in another film, The Pickup, which arrives on August 6 and also stars Eddie Murphy. They play armoured truck drivers who get ambushed by criminals led by Keke Palmer. Sounds promising, maybe.

Check out the full list of everything heading to Prime Video below, and check out what we're getting over on Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+ and more here

August 1

Masha and the Bear S4
Masha and the Bear: Football Edition
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes
Masha and the Bear: Shorties
Masha's Spooky Stories
Masha's Tales
Lego DC Super Heroes: Batman Beleaguered
Lego Dreamzzzz S3
Lego Friends The Next Chapter S3
Lego Ninjago – Monstrosity
American Friends
Are You in the House Alone?
Art School Confidential
Blow Out
Body nd Soul
Cagney & Lacey S1–S6
Canon City
Dark Shadows
Dirty Pictures
Double Impact
Duel at Diablo
Easy Money
Everything, Everything
Flesh + Blood
Fluke
Getting Even with Dad
Ghost Warrior
Hackers
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Heartbreakers
Hell Boats
Her Best Move
Instant Karma
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lady in a Corner
Land of Doom
Lars and the Real Girl
Leaving Las Vegas
Once Upon a Crime...
One Thrilling Night
Operation Bottleneck
Picture This
The Last House on the Left
The Last of the Finest
The Long Riders
The Lover
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Trace
The Vampire Lovers
The Wild Party
The Woman in Red
The Wonderful Country
Thief
Vampire's Kiss
Vendetta
Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues (Exclusive Content)
Riff Raff (Exclusive Content)
American Criminals
Love by Accident
Prisoners of Fire
The Definition of Happiness

August 2

Little Baby Bum S2
Oddbods Funny Cartoons for Kids S7–S9
Oddbods S1-S3
NWSL: Chicago Stars FC v Gotham FC
NWSL: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC
NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City Current
ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis

August 3

Blippi Blippi's Educational Adventures for Kids S9–S10
Sisters

August 4

The Monkey (Exclusive Content)
Becky

August 5

Tomb Raider
Doctor X the Movie

August 6

The Pickup (Amazon Original)

August 7

Abduction
Buried
Conan the Barbarian
Face Value
Occupation
Push
Road to Paloma
The Fog
The Next Three Days
Identity Thief
Fruitvale Station

August 8

WNBA: Dream at Sky
WNBA: Fever vs. Mercury

August 9

Play and Learn With Blippi Field Trips for Kids
Quakers: The Quiet Revolutionaries
NWSL: Utah Royals v Kansas City Current
NWSL: Utah Royals vs. Kansas City Current

August 10

Backstrom S2

August 11

The Secret Garden
Drop (Exclusive Content)

August 12

The Rundown
Nintama Rantarou the Movie: Dokutake Ninja-Tai Saikyo No Gunshi

August 13

Butterfly (Amazon Original)
Sausage Party: Foodtopia S2 (Amazon Original)
The Heavenly Idol

August 14

Amores Perros
Blood For Blood

August 15

The Siege at Thorn High (Amazon Original)
The Legend of Ochi (Exclusive Content)
Say Who Die (Exclusive Content)
Chasing Zombies: A Tribute to George Romero
Blindspot (Exclusive Content)
Beautiful Was the Fight

August 16

NWSL: Washington Spirit v Racing Louisville FC
NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

August 17

Pixels

August 18

Vampires Suck

August 19

Four Ways to Say Farewell

August 20

The Map That Leads to You (Amazon Original)
A Cop and a Half (Exclusive Content)
Colour Me True (Exclusive Content)

August 21

Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
To Leslie
Valérian and the City of a Thousand Planets
WNBA: Sky vs. Liberty

August 22

Thalaivan Thalaivii
WNBA: Mercury at Aces

August 23

Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt
NWSL: Chicago Stars FC v North Carolina Courage
NWSL: Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage

August 25

Upload S4 (Amazon Original)
Daughter of the Wolf
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

August 26

The Adjustment Bureau
Asymmetric Disclosure

August 27

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Amazon Original)

August 28

Kill Me Later
WNBA: Mystics vs. Liberty

August 29

Songs of Paradise (Exclusive Content)
Project Assault (Exclusive Content)
Blood Tulip
WNBA: Sky vs. Mercury

August 30

Behind the Mask (Exclusive Content)
NWSL: Orlando Pride v Gotham FC
NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC
Everybody Loves Jenifa

August 31

Reach Beyond the Blue Sky
Soar High!

