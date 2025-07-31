When Billy Shakespeare said:
The iron tongue of midnight hath told twelve.
Lovers, to bed! 'Tis almost fairy time.
I fear we shall outsleep the coming morn
As much as we this night have overwatched
...He was talking about binge-watching, right? A midsummer's night has come and passed, and your syllabus is patiently waiting for you. And by syllabus, I do mean all the TV and movies heading to Prime Video in August. Obviously.
And there certainly is a lot of it! We're most excited for the continuation of Jennifer Coolidge's reappraisal in something called Riff Raff. Ed Harris, Bill Murray and Pete Davidson are in it too! What's it about? Who cares? That's out on the 1st.
Speaking of Davidson, he's back in another film, The Pickup, which arrives on August 6 and also stars Eddie Murphy. They play armoured truck drivers who get ambushed by criminals led by Keke Palmer. Sounds promising, maybe.
Check out the full list of everything heading to Prime Video below, and check out what we're getting over on Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+ and more here.
August 1
Masha and the Bear S4
Masha and the Bear: Football Edition
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes
Masha and the Bear: Shorties
Masha's Spooky Stories
Masha's Tales
Lego DC Super Heroes: Batman Beleaguered
Lego Dreamzzzz S3
Lego Friends The Next Chapter S3
Lego Ninjago – Monstrosity
American Friends
Are You in the House Alone?
Art School Confidential
Blow Out
Body nd Soul
Cagney & Lacey S1–S6
Canon City
Dark Shadows
Dirty Pictures
Double Impact
Duel at Diablo
Easy Money
Everything, Everything
Flesh + Blood
Fluke
Getting Even with Dad
Ghost Warrior
Hackers
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Heartbreakers
Hell Boats
Her Best Move
Instant Karma
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lady in a Corner
Land of Doom
Lars and the Real Girl
Leaving Las Vegas
Once Upon a Crime...
One Thrilling Night
Operation Bottleneck
Picture This
The Last House on the Left
The Last of the Finest
The Long Riders
The Lover
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Trace
The Vampire Lovers
The Wild Party
The Woman in Red
The Wonderful Country
Thief
Vampire's Kiss
Vendetta
Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues (Exclusive Content)
Riff Raff (Exclusive Content)
American Criminals
Love by Accident
Prisoners of Fire
The Definition of Happiness
August 2
Little Baby Bum S2
Oddbods Funny Cartoons for Kids S7–S9
Oddbods S1-S3
NWSL: Chicago Stars FC v Gotham FC
NWSL: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC
NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City Current
ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis
August 3
Blippi Blippi's Educational Adventures for Kids S9–S10
Sisters
August 4
The Monkey (Exclusive Content)
Becky
August 5
Tomb Raider
Doctor X the Movie
August 6
The Pickup (Amazon Original)
August 7
Abduction
Buried
Conan the Barbarian
Face Value
Occupation
Push
Road to Paloma
The Fog
The Next Three Days
Identity Thief
Fruitvale Station
August 8
WNBA: Dream at Sky
WNBA: Fever vs. Mercury
August 9
Play and Learn With Blippi Field Trips for Kids
Quakers: The Quiet Revolutionaries
NWSL: Utah Royals v Kansas City Current
NWSL: Utah Royals vs. Kansas City Current
August 10
Backstrom S2
August 11
The Secret Garden
Drop (Exclusive Content)
August 12
The Rundown
Nintama Rantarou the Movie: Dokutake Ninja-Tai Saikyo No Gunshi
August 13
Butterfly (Amazon Original)
Sausage Party: Foodtopia S2 (Amazon Original)
The Heavenly Idol
August 14
Amores Perros
Blood For Blood
August 15
The Siege at Thorn High (Amazon Original)
The Legend of Ochi (Exclusive Content)
Say Who Die (Exclusive Content)
Chasing Zombies: A Tribute to George Romero
Blindspot (Exclusive Content)
Beautiful Was the Fight
August 16
NWSL: Washington Spirit v Racing Louisville FC
NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC
August 17
Pixels
August 18
Vampires Suck
August 19
Four Ways to Say Farewell
August 20
The Map That Leads to You (Amazon Original)
A Cop and a Half (Exclusive Content)
Colour Me True (Exclusive Content)
August 21
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
To Leslie
Valérian and the City of a Thousand Planets
WNBA: Sky vs. Liberty
August 22
Thalaivan Thalaivii
WNBA: Mercury at Aces
August 23
Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt
NWSL: Chicago Stars FC v North Carolina Courage
NWSL: Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage
August 25
Upload S4 (Amazon Original)
Daughter of the Wolf
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
August 26
The Adjustment Bureau
Asymmetric Disclosure
August 27
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Amazon Original)
August 28
Kill Me Later
WNBA: Mystics vs. Liberty
August 29
Songs of Paradise (Exclusive Content)
Project Assault (Exclusive Content)
Blood Tulip
WNBA: Sky vs. Mercury
August 30
Behind the Mask (Exclusive Content)
NWSL: Orlando Pride v Gotham FC
NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC
Everybody Loves Jenifa
August 31
Reach Beyond the Blue Sky
Soar High!