When Billy Shakespeare said:

The iron tongue of midnight hath told twelve.

Lovers, to bed! 'Tis almost fairy time.

I fear we shall outsleep the coming morn

As much as we this night have overwatched

...He was talking about binge-watching, right? A midsummer's night has come and passed, and your syllabus is patiently waiting for you. And by syllabus, I do mean all the TV and movies heading to Prime Video in August. Obviously.

And there certainly is a lot of it! We're most excited for the continuation of Jennifer Coolidge's reappraisal in something called Riff Raff. Ed Harris, Bill Murray and Pete Davidson are in it too! What's it about? Who cares? That's out on the 1st.

Speaking of Davidson, he's back in another film, The Pickup, which arrives on August 6 and also stars Eddie Murphy. They play armoured truck drivers who get ambushed by criminals led by Keke Palmer. Sounds promising, maybe.

Check out the full list of everything heading to Prime Video below, and check out what we're getting over on Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+ and more here.

August 1

Masha and the Bear S4

Masha and the Bear: Football Edition

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes

Masha and the Bear: Shorties

Masha's Spooky Stories

Masha's Tales

Lego DC Super Heroes: Batman Beleaguered

Lego Dreamzzzz S3

Lego Friends The Next Chapter S3

Lego Ninjago – Monstrosity

American Friends

Are You in the House Alone?

Art School Confidential

Blow Out

Body nd Soul

Cagney & Lacey S1–S6

Canon City

Dark Shadows

Dirty Pictures

Double Impact

Duel at Diablo

Easy Money

Everything, Everything

Flesh + Blood

Fluke

Getting Even with Dad

Ghost Warrior

Hackers

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Heartbreakers

Hell Boats

Her Best Move

Instant Karma

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lady in a Corner

Land of Doom

Lars and the Real Girl

Leaving Las Vegas

Once Upon a Crime...

One Thrilling Night

Operation Bottleneck

Picture This

The Last House on the Left

The Last of the Finest

The Long Riders

The Lover

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Trace

The Vampire Lovers

The Wild Party

The Woman in Red

The Wonderful Country

Thief

Vampire's Kiss

Vendetta

Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues (Exclusive Content)

Riff Raff (Exclusive Content)

American Criminals

Love by Accident

Prisoners of Fire

The Definition of Happiness

August 2

Little Baby Bum S2

Oddbods Funny Cartoons for Kids S7–S9

Oddbods S1-S3

NWSL: Chicago Stars FC v Gotham FC

NWSL: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC

NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City Current

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis

August 3

Blippi Blippi's Educational Adventures for Kids S9–S10

Sisters

August 4

The Monkey (Exclusive Content)

Becky

August 5

Tomb Raider

Doctor X the Movie

August 6

The Pickup (Amazon Original)

August 7

Abduction

Buried

Conan the Barbarian

Face Value

Occupation

Push

Road to Paloma

The Fog

The Next Three Days

Identity Thief

Fruitvale Station

August 8

WNBA: Dream at Sky

WNBA: Fever vs. Mercury

August 9

Play and Learn With Blippi Field Trips for Kids

Quakers: The Quiet Revolutionaries

NWSL: Utah Royals v Kansas City Current

NWSL: Utah Royals vs. Kansas City Current

August 10

Backstrom S2

August 11

The Secret Garden

Drop (Exclusive Content)

August 12

The Rundown

Nintama Rantarou the Movie: Dokutake Ninja-Tai Saikyo No Gunshi

August 13

Butterfly (Amazon Original)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia S2 (Amazon Original)

The Heavenly Idol

August 14

Amores Perros

Blood For Blood

August 15

The Siege at Thorn High (Amazon Original)

The Legend of Ochi (Exclusive Content)

Say Who Die (Exclusive Content)

Chasing Zombies: A Tribute to George Romero

Blindspot (Exclusive Content)

Beautiful Was the Fight

August 16

NWSL: Washington Spirit v Racing Louisville FC

NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

August 17

Pixels

August 18

Vampires Suck

August 19

Four Ways to Say Farewell

August 20

The Map That Leads to You (Amazon Original)

A Cop and a Half (Exclusive Content)

Colour Me True (Exclusive Content)

August 21

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

To Leslie

Valérian and the City of a Thousand Planets

WNBA: Sky vs. Liberty

August 22

Thalaivan Thalaivii

WNBA: Mercury at Aces

August 23

Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt

NWSL: Chicago Stars FC v North Carolina Courage

NWSL: Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage

August 25

Upload S4 (Amazon Original)

Daughter of the Wolf

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

August 26

The Adjustment Bureau

Asymmetric Disclosure

August 27

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Amazon Original)

August 28

Kill Me Later

WNBA: Mystics vs. Liberty

August 29

Songs of Paradise (Exclusive Content)

Project Assault (Exclusive Content)

Blood Tulip

WNBA: Sky vs. Mercury

August 30

Behind the Mask (Exclusive Content)

NWSL: Orlando Pride v Gotham FC

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC

Everybody Loves Jenifa

August 31

Reach Beyond the Blue Sky

Soar High!