Here's Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2025

Including the 'Naked Gun' and 'Resident Evil' movies, 'Adventureland,' 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning' and more

BY Karlie RogersPublished Jun 27, 2025

After spending an entire day out in the sun lounging poolside, it's only natural to need a much-needed and much-deserved break from the nonstop summer activities. Thankfully, you can always rely on Paramount+ to fulfill all of your film and TV needs as you take shelter in the shade and/or AC. 

July's offerings welcome the return of familiar favourites, including new series Dexter: Resurrection and Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. What seems to be a big month in general for franchises, the Naked Gun and Resident Evil films will also be making their way to the platform at the beginning and end of the month, respectively. 

Other new arrivals to Paramount+ include thrillers Opus and Orphan, the action-packed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and family-friendly programming Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, among other various Dora titles. Last but not least, make sure to tune in to the new episodes of Season 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation each week. 

July 1

Men with Brooms
Pompeii
Race

July 3

Escape Plan: The Extractors
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

July 4

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado
Dora, Season 3
Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures
Boss Level
Caught in the Act
Twisted Twins
Waco: Untold Stories

July 8

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad
Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 3 ⅓: The Final Insult

July 10

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

July 11

Dexter: Resurrection: new episode
Opus
Abused by Mum: The Ruby Franke Scandal
I Cut off His Penis: The Truth Behind the Headlines

July 15

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning 
Shooter

July 17

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3, new episode
Bullet Proof
The Silent Planet
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

July 18

Red Right Hand
Dexter: Resurrection: new episode 
Suburban Nightmares: Chris Watts
Suburban Nightmares: The Menendez Brothers

July 11

Hip Hop Was Born Here

July 24

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3, new episode
Harriet
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

July 25

Dexter: Resurrection: new episode
Caught in the Act: Double Life
Orphan
Splice
The Comeback Trail

July 29

Adventureland
SpongeBob SquarePants, new episode block

July 30

The Challenge, Vets and New Threats: Day Zero

July 31

Twisted Metal: Season 2
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3, new episode
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution

