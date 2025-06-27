After spending an entire day out in the sun lounging poolside, it's only natural to need a much-needed and much-deserved break from the nonstop summer activities. Thankfully, you can always rely on Paramount+ to fulfill all of your film and TV needs as you take shelter in the shade and/or AC.

July's offerings welcome the return of familiar favourites, including new series Dexter: Resurrection and Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. What seems to be a big month in general for franchises, the Naked Gun and Resident Evil films will also be making their way to the platform at the beginning and end of the month, respectively.

Other new arrivals to Paramount+ include thrillers Opus and Orphan, the action-packed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and family-friendly programming Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, among other various Dora titles. Last but not least, make sure to tune in to the new episodes of Season 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation each week.

See the full list of new arrivals below, and check out July 2025's streaming offerings on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, MUBI and more.

July 1

Men with Brooms

Pompeii

Race

July 3

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

July 4

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado

Dora, Season 3

Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures

Boss Level

Caught in the Act

Twisted Twins

Waco: Untold Stories

July 8

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad

Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 3 ⅓: The Final Insult

July 10

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

July 11

Dexter: Resurrection: new episode

Opus

Abused by Mum: The Ruby Franke Scandal

I Cut off His Penis: The Truth Behind the Headlines

July 15

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

Shooter

July 17

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3, new episode

Bullet Proof

The Silent Planet

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

July 18

Red Right Hand

Dexter: Resurrection: new episode

Suburban Nightmares: Chris Watts

Suburban Nightmares: The Menendez Brothers

July 11

Hip Hop Was Born Here

July 24

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3, new episode

Harriet

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

July 25

Dexter: Resurrection: new episode

Caught in the Act: Double Life

Orphan

Splice

The Comeback Trail

July 29

Adventureland

SpongeBob SquarePants, new episode block

July 30

The Challenge, Vets and New Threats: Day Zero

July 31

Twisted Metal: Season 2

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3, new episode

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution