After spending an entire day out in the sun lounging poolside, it's only natural to need a much-needed and much-deserved break from the nonstop summer activities. Thankfully, you can always rely on Paramount+ to fulfill all of your film and TV needs as you take shelter in the shade and/or AC.
July's offerings welcome the return of familiar favourites, including new series Dexter: Resurrection and Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. What seems to be a big month in general for franchises, the Naked Gun and Resident Evil films will also be making their way to the platform at the beginning and end of the month, respectively.
Other new arrivals to Paramount+ include thrillers Opus and Orphan, the action-packed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and family-friendly programming Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, among other various Dora titles. Last but not least, make sure to tune in to the new episodes of Season 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation each week.
See the full list of new arrivals below, and check out July 2025's streaming offerings on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, MUBI and more.
July 1
Men with Brooms
Pompeii
Race
July 3
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode
July 4
Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado
Dora, Season 3
Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures
Boss Level
Caught in the Act
Twisted Twins
Waco: Untold Stories
July 8
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad
Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 3 ⅓: The Final Insult
July 10
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode
July 11
Dexter: Resurrection: new episode
Opus
Abused by Mum: The Ruby Franke Scandal
I Cut off His Penis: The Truth Behind the Headlines
July 15
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
Shooter
July 17
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3, new episode
Bullet Proof
The Silent Planet
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode
July 18
Red Right Hand
Dexter: Resurrection: new episode
Suburban Nightmares: Chris Watts
Suburban Nightmares: The Menendez Brothers
Hip Hop Was Born Here
July 24
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3, new episode
Harriet
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode
July 25
Dexter: Resurrection: new episode
Caught in the Act: Double Life
Orphan
Splice
The Comeback Trail
July 29
Adventureland
SpongeBob SquarePants, new episode block
July 30
The Challenge, Vets and New Threats: Day Zero
July 31
Twisted Metal: Season 2
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3, new episode
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution