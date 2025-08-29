Here's Everything Coming to Netflix Canada in September 2025

Including Season 2, Part 2 of 'Wednesday,' a show about the Guinness beer family and a Charlie Sheen doc

Photo: Jonathan Hession / Netflix

BY Allie GregoryPublished Aug 29, 2025

Back-to-school time has come once again, and while you all should probably be studying, you're sure to catch a break on laundry days back at mom's at the very minimum. For those less-than-studious periods that September necessitates, Netflix has some stuff for you to watch. 

The Wednesday mania continues this month on the 2nd, with the platform's current flagship airing Season 2 Part 2 ahead of spooky time kicking off properly — as some would observe — in October. 

Similarly early on the spooky front is Haunted Hotel, The Dead Girls, and, the spookiest of all, aka Charlie Sheen, an original documentary chronicling the storied life and career of the actor now several years into his sobriety.

Later in the month, we're getting an original series called House of Guinness, which is apparently about the titular beer company's family founders. As just about the only stout you can purchase year-round, it makes sense that the show would launch before autumn has fully arrived!

All that's coming to Netflix in September can be found below. There's plenty more heading to other services this month, so check out the latest over at Prime Video, Disney+ and more here

September 1

Are We There Yet?    
Baby Geniuses    
The Baby Sitters Club    
The Benchwarmers    
FEM: Season 1    
Flashpoint: Seasons 1–5    
Flatliners        
Guest of Honour    
Haywire    
The Rookie: Season 6    
Rudy    
Seven Days    
Show Dogs    
Tough Luck

September 2

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2

September 3

Countdown: Canelo v Crawford
Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2

September 5

Inspector Zende
Love Con Revenge

September 7

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity 
The Running Man    

September 8

Dr. Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish
Her Mother's Killer: Season 2
The Prince of Egypt    

September 9

Jordan Jensen: Take Me with You
Kiss or Die 
The Negotiator    

September 10

aka Charlie Sheen
The Dead Girls
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5
Love is Blind: France

September 11

Diary of a Ditched Girl
Kontrabida Academy
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 2
Wolf King: Season 2

September 12

Beauty and the Bester
Big Fat Liar    
Crazy/Beautiful    
Maledictions
Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series
San Andreas    
The Wrong Paris
You and Everything Else

September 13

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford
How to Train Your Dragon    
How to Train Your Dragon 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World    

September 15

Closet Monster    

September 16

LEGO® Friends the Next Chapter: Season 3    
Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story
Trolls Band Together    

September 17

1670: Season 2
Geostorm
Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen 
Next Gen Chef

September 18

The BA***DS of Bollywood
Black Rabbit
Little Angel: Volume 6    
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel
Rumble Through the Dark    
Same Day with Someone

September 19

Billionaires' Bunker
Get Out
Haunted Hotel
She Said Maybe

September 21

Get Him to the Greek    

September 22

Blippi's Job Show: Season 2
Stoker

September 23

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy

September 24

The Guest

September 25

Alice in Borderland: Season 3
Barney's World: Season 1        
House of Guinness
Signs
Wayward

September 26

Ángela: Limited Series
French Lover
Ruth & Boaz
Steve Jobs

September 30

Earthquake: Joke Telling Business
Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods

FilmNewsNetflixNext on StreamingTV

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage