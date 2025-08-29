Back-to-school time has come once again, and while you all should probably be studying, you're sure to catch a break on laundry days back at mom's at the very minimum. For those less-than-studious periods that September necessitates, Netflix has some stuff for you to watch.
The Wednesday mania continues this month on the 2nd, with the platform's current flagship airing Season 2 Part 2 ahead of spooky time kicking off properly — as some would observe — in October.
Similarly early on the spooky front is Haunted Hotel, The Dead Girls, and, the spookiest of all, aka Charlie Sheen, an original documentary chronicling the storied life and career of the actor now several years into his sobriety.
Later in the month, we're getting an original series called House of Guinness, which is apparently about the titular beer company's family founders. As just about the only stout you can purchase year-round, it makes sense that the show would launch before autumn has fully arrived!
All that's coming to Netflix in September can be found below. There's plenty more heading to other services this month, so check out the latest over at Prime Video, Disney+ and more here.
September 1
Are We There Yet?
Baby Geniuses
The Baby Sitters Club
The Benchwarmers
FEM: Season 1
Flashpoint: Seasons 1–5
Flatliners
Guest of Honour
Haywire
The Rookie: Season 6
Rudy
Seven Days
Show Dogs
Tough Luck
September 2
Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2
September 3
Countdown: Canelo v Crawford
Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2
September 5
Inspector Zende
Love Con Revenge
September 7
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity
The Running Man
September 8
Dr. Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish
Her Mother's Killer: Season 2
The Prince of Egypt
September 9
Jordan Jensen: Take Me with You
Kiss or Die
The Negotiator
September 10
aka Charlie Sheen
The Dead Girls
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5
Love is Blind: France
September 11
Diary of a Ditched Girl
Kontrabida Academy
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 2
Wolf King: Season 2
September 12
Beauty and the Bester
Big Fat Liar
Crazy/Beautiful
Maledictions
Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series
San Andreas
The Wrong Paris
You and Everything Else
September 13
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
September 15
Closet Monster
September 16
LEGO® Friends the Next Chapter: Season 3
Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story
Trolls Band Together
September 17
1670: Season 2
Geostorm
Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen
Next Gen Chef
September 18
The BA***DS of Bollywood
Black Rabbit
Little Angel: Volume 6
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel
Rumble Through the Dark
Same Day with Someone
September 19
Billionaires' Bunker
Get Out
Haunted Hotel
She Said Maybe
September 21
Get Him to the Greek
September 22
Blippi's Job Show: Season 2
Stoker
September 23
Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy
September 24
The Guest
September 25
Alice in Borderland: Season 3
Barney's World: Season 1
House of Guinness
Signs
Wayward
September 26
Ángela: Limited Series
French Lover
Ruth & Boaz
Steve Jobs
September 30
Earthquake: Joke Telling Business
Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods