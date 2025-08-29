Back-to-school time has come once again, and while you all should probably be studying, you're sure to catch a break on laundry days back at mom's at the very minimum. For those less-than-studious periods that September necessitates, Netflix has some stuff for you to watch.

The Wednesday mania continues this month on the 2nd, with the platform's current flagship airing Season 2 Part 2 ahead of spooky time kicking off properly — as some would observe — in October.

Similarly early on the spooky front is Haunted Hotel, The Dead Girls, and, the spookiest of all, aka Charlie Sheen, an original documentary chronicling the storied life and career of the actor now several years into his sobriety.

Later in the month, we're getting an original series called House of Guinness, which is apparently about the titular beer company's family founders. As just about the only stout you can purchase year-round, it makes sense that the show would launch before autumn has fully arrived!

All that's coming to Netflix in September can be found below. There's plenty more heading to other services this month, so check out the latest over at Prime Video, Disney+ and more here.

September 1

Are We There Yet?

Baby Geniuses

The Baby Sitters Club

The Benchwarmers

FEM: Season 1

Flashpoint: Seasons 1–5

Flatliners

Guest of Honour

Haywire

The Rookie: Season 6

Rudy

Seven Days

Show Dogs

Tough Luck

September 2

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2

September 3

Countdown: Canelo v Crawford

Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2

September 5

Inspector Zende

Love Con Revenge

September 7

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

The Running Man

September 8

Dr. Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish

Her Mother's Killer: Season 2

The Prince of Egypt

September 9

Jordan Jensen: Take Me with You

Kiss or Die

The Negotiator

September 10

aka Charlie Sheen

The Dead Girls

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5

Love is Blind: France

September 11

Diary of a Ditched Girl

Kontrabida Academy

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 2

Wolf King: Season 2

September 12

Beauty and the Bester

Big Fat Liar

Crazy/Beautiful

Maledictions

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series

San Andreas

The Wrong Paris

You and Everything Else

September 13

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

September 15

Closet Monster

September 16

LEGO® Friends the Next Chapter: Season 3

Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story

Trolls Band Together

September 17

1670: Season 2

Geostorm

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen

Next Gen Chef

September 18

The BA***DS of Bollywood

Black Rabbit

Little Angel: Volume 6

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel

Rumble Through the Dark

Same Day with Someone

September 19

Billionaires' Bunker

Get Out

Haunted Hotel

She Said Maybe

September 21

Get Him to the Greek

September 22

Blippi's Job Show: Season 2

Stoker

September 23

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy

September 24

The Guest

September 25

Alice in Borderland: Season 3

Barney's World: Season 1

House of Guinness

Signs

Wayward

September 26

Ángela: Limited Series

French Lover

Ruth & Boaz

Steve Jobs

September 30

Earthquake: Joke Telling Business

Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods