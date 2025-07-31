Here's Everything Coming to Netflix Canada in August 2025

Including a new season of 'Wednesday,' 'Scott Pilgrim,' some sports and more

BY Allie GregoryPublished Jul 31, 2025

Do you have air conditioning? If not, I might suggest buying a window unit — because you're gonna need it with the apocalyptic temperatures we're experiencing, regardless of whether you plan to commit to the couch for another month of Netflix binges.

Preceding its big drop on August 6 with Wednesday Season 2, Netflix is keeping on theme with the upload of The Addams Family and Addams Family Values on the 1st. After that, there are some sports, some documentaries, a Jim Jeffries comedy special, some kids' content, a new season of Love Is Blind UK, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which apparently wasn't already on the platform despite Netflix helming the anime series?

Check the full list below to see if we missed any of your faves, or take a look at what's heading to Disney+, Prime Video and more this month. 

August 1

My Oxford Year 
Perfect Match: Season 3 
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Campaign
Children Ruin Everything: Season 4
Coach Carter
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Limitless
Rambo: First Blood
Sniper: G.R.I.T. - Global Response & Intelligence Team
The Threesome

August 2

Beyond the Bar
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
WWE SummerSlam: 2025

August 3

The Exorcist: Believer
Megamind

August 4

Dead Poets Society

August 5

It
SEC Football: Any Given Saturday

August 6

Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1

August 7

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Kicking & Screaming
This Is Where I Leave You

August 8

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Stolen: Heist of the Century

August 11

Home

August 12

Final Draft
Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy

August 13

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2
Fixed
Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians
Songs From the Hole
Young Millionaires

August 14

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
In the Mud
Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2
Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II - The Ashes of Rage

August 15

The Circle
The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies
Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser
Night Always Comes
Sing

August 16

Battleship
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Oppenheimer

August 17

Abominable

August 18

CoComelon Lane: Season 5
The Legend of Tarzan
Sixteen Candles

August 19

America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

August 20

Fisk: Season 3
Rivers of Fate

August 21

Death Inc.: Season 3
Dune: Part Two
Fall for Me
Gold Rush Gang
Hostage
One Hit Wonder

August 22

Abandoned Man
Long Story Short 
The Truth About Jussie Smollett?

August 24

Five Nights at Freddy's
The Holdovers

August 25

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

August 27

A Quiet Place: Day One
Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives

August 28

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives
My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2
The Thursday Murder Club

August 29

Two Graves
Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

