It's a dangerous month to be in an apartment: the Disney+ schedule for September 2025 is here, and it includes a couple of different depictions of apartment-based murders.
This includes the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, which brings back the usual trio of Selena Gomez and the Martins (Steve and Short, respectively). There's also a true crime series called Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?
Beyond that, Disney's September schedule includes the latest season of the rebooted Futurama, Ethan Hawke's investigative noir series The Lowdown, Lily James starring in the Bumble biopic Swiped, the undead animated series Marvel Zombies, and a surprising amount of content about big cats.
Check out Disney+ Canada's September 2025 schedule below, and see all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.
September 1
Another Country: A North of 60 Mystery
Corbo
Distant Drumming: A North of 60 Mystery
Dream Storm: A North of 60 Mystery
In the Blue Ground: A North of 60 Movie
Incendies
It's Not Me, I Swear! (C'est pas moi, je le jure !)
Law & Order (S14-17)
Maps to the Stars
Mr. Nobody
The 3 L'il Pigs 2 (Les trois p'tits cochons 2)
The Decline of the American Empire (Le déclin de l'empire américain)
The Lesser Blessed
The Rookie (S6, All Episodes)
The Whistleblower
Trial by Fire: A North of 60 Movie
September 2
FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Betrayal: Under His Eye (S3, All Episodes)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, New Episodes)
September 3
Africa's Deadliest (S3, S6, & S7, All Episodes)
Lilo & Stitch
Love Thy Nader (New Episodes)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (S1, 10-Episode Premiere)
Phineas and Ferb (S5, 10-Episode Premiere)
Reminder (Aşkı Hatırla) (All Episodes)
Savage Kingdom (S1-4)
Savage Line (All Episodes)
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)
September 4
Blood & Myth
September 5
FX's Necaxa (New Episode)
Road Trip (Shorts) (S1, All Episodes)
September 6
Twelve (New Episode)
September 7
Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)
Twelve (New Episode)
September 8
The Great North (S5, New Episode)
September 9
FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S5, Three-Episode Premiere)
September 10
America's Greatest Animals
Europe's New Wild (All Episodes)
Fillmore (S1, All Episodes)
Love Thy Nader (New Episodes)
Party Animals (S1, All Episodes)
Secrets of the Zoo (S1 & S3, All Episodes)
South America's Weirdest Animals (S1, All Episodes)
Tempest (Three-Episode Premiere)
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)
September 12
Call My Agent Berlin (Six-Episode Premiere)
How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S4, New Episodes)
FX's Necaxa (New Episode)
Rebel Pope
The Breslau Murders (All Episodes)
September 13
Lost in the Jungle
Twelve (New Episode)
September 14
Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)
Twelve (New Episode)
September 15
Futurama (S13, All Episodes)
The Great North (S5, New Episodes)
September 16
FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Dancing with the Stars (S34, Premiere Episode) live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)
September 17
Alex & Co. (S1-3)
Billy the Kid: New Evidence
Cooking for One Week (All Episodes)
Electric Bloom (13-Episode Premiere)
Finding Priscila (Volta Priscila) (All Episodes)
High Potential (S2, Premiere Episode)
Love Thy Nader (New Episodes)
Tempest (New Episodes)
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)
September 18
Reasonable Doubt (S3, Two-Episode Premiere)
September 19
Call My Agent Berlin (New Episodes)
LEGO® Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past (All Episodes)
FX's Necaxa (New Episode)
Random Rings (Shorts) (S4, All Episodes)
Swiped
September 21
Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)
September 23
FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)
September 24
Cat Wars: Lion vs. Cheetah
High Potential (S2, New Episode)
Ice Road Rescue (S6, All Episodes)
Jaguar Beach Battle
King Tut in Color
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S6, All Episodes)
Man v. Lion
Man vs Puma
Marvel Zombies (All Episodes)
Tempest (New Episodes)
Thailand's Wild Cats
FX's The Lowdown (Two-Episode Premiere)
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)
September 25
Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)
September 26
The Last Rhinos: A New Hope
September 28
Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)
September 29
Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? (All Episodes)
September 30
Chad Powers (Two-Episode Premiere)
Little Angel (S1-6)
Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)