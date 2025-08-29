Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ Canada in September 2025

Including 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5, the Bumble biopic and a noir series starring Ethan Hawke

Photo courtesy of Disney+

BY Alex HudsonPublished Aug 29, 2025

It's a dangerous month to be in an apartment: the Disney+ schedule for September 2025 is here, and it includes a couple of different depictions of apartment-based murders.

This includes the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, which brings back the usual trio of Selena Gomez and the Martins (Steve and Short, respectively). There's also a true crime series called Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?

Beyond that, Disney's September schedule includes the latest season of the rebooted Futurama, Ethan Hawke's investigative noir series The Lowdown, Lily James starring in the Bumble biopic Swiped, the undead animated series Marvel Zombies, and a surprising amount of content about big cats.

Check out Disney+ Canada's September 2025 schedule below, and see all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.

September 1

Another Country: A North of 60 Mystery 
Corbo
Distant Drumming: A North of 60 Mystery 
Dream Storm: A North of 60 Mystery 
In the Blue Ground: A North of 60 Movie 
Incendies 
It's Not Me, I Swear! (C'est pas moi, je le jure !
Law & Order (S14-17) 
Maps to the Stars 
Mr. Nobody 
The 3 L'il Pigs 2 (Les trois p'tits cochons 2) 
The Decline of the American Empire (Le déclin de l'empire américain)
The Lesser Blessed 
The Rookie (S6, All Episodes) 
The Whistleblower 
Trial by Fire: A North of 60 Movie

September 2

FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET 
Betrayal: Under His Eye (S3, All Episodes) 
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, New Episodes)

September 3

Africa's Deadliest (S3, S6, & S7, All Episodes) 
Lilo & Stitch 
Love Thy Nader (New Episodes) 
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (S1, 10-Episode Premiere)
Phineas and Ferb (S5, 10-Episode Premiere) 
Reminder (Aşkı Hatırla) (All Episodes) 
Savage Kingdom (S1-4) 
Savage Line (All Episodes) 
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)

September 4

Blood & Myth

September 5

FX's Necaxa (New Episode) 
Road Trip (Shorts) (S1, All Episodes)

September 6

Twelve (New Episode)

September 7

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode) 
Twelve (New Episode)

September 8

The Great North (S5, New Episode) 

September 9 

FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET 
Only Murders in the Building (S5, Three-Episode Premiere)

September 10

America's Greatest Animals 
Europe's New Wild (All Episodes) 
Fillmore (S1, All Episodes) 
Love Thy Nader (New Episodes) 
Party Animals (S1, All Episodes) 
Secrets of the Zoo (S1 & S3, All Episodes) 
South America's Weirdest Animals (S1, All Episodes) 
Tempest (Three-Episode Premiere) 
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)

September 12

Call My Agent Berlin (Six-Episode Premiere) 
How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S4, New Episodes) 
FX's Necaxa (New Episode) 
Rebel Pope 
The Breslau Murders (All Episodes)

September 13

Lost in the Jungle 
Twelve (New Episode)

September 14

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode) 
Twelve (New Episode)

September 15

Futurama (S13, All Episodes) 
The Great North (S5, New Episodes)

September 16

FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET 
Dancing with the Stars (S34, Premiere Episode) live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)

September 17

Alex & Co. (S1-3) 
Billy the Kid: New Evidence 
Cooking for One Week (All Episodes) 
Electric Bloom (13-Episode Premiere) 
Finding Priscila (Volta Priscila) (All Episodes) 
High Potential (S2, Premiere Episode) 
Love Thy Nader (New Episodes) 
Tempest (New Episodes) 
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress 
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)

September 18

Reasonable Doubt (S3, Two-Episode Premiere)

September 19

Call My Agent Berlin (New Episodes) 
LEGO® Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past (All Episodes)
FX's Necaxa (New Episode) 
Random Rings (Shorts) (S4, All Episodes) 
Swiped

September 21

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)

September 23

FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET 
Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)

September 24

Cat Wars: Lion vs. Cheetah 
High Potential (S2, New Episode) 
Ice Road Rescue (S6, All Episodes) 
Jaguar Beach Battle 
King Tut in Color 
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S6, All Episodes) 
Man v. Lion 
Man vs Puma 
Marvel Zombies (All Episodes) 
Tempest (New Episodes) 
Thailand's Wild Cats 
FX's The Lowdown (Two-Episode Premiere) 
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)

September 25

Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)

September 26

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

September 28

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)

September 29

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? (All Episodes)

September 30

Chad Powers (Two-Episode Premiere) 
Little Angel (S1-6) 
Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode) 

FilmNewsNext on StreamingDisney+TV

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage