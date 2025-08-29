It's a dangerous month to be in an apartment: the Disney+ schedule for September 2025 is here, and it includes a couple of different depictions of apartment-based murders.

This includes the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, which brings back the usual trio of Selena Gomez and the Martins (Steve and Short, respectively). There's also a true crime series called Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?

Beyond that, Disney's September schedule includes the latest season of the rebooted Futurama, Ethan Hawke's investigative noir series The Lowdown, Lily James starring in the Bumble biopic Swiped, the undead animated series Marvel Zombies, and a surprising amount of content about big cats.

Check out Disney+ Canada's September 2025 schedule below, and see all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.

September 1

Another Country: A North of 60 Mystery

Corbo

Distant Drumming: A North of 60 Mystery

Dream Storm: A North of 60 Mystery

In the Blue Ground: A North of 60 Movie

Incendies

It's Not Me, I Swear! (C'est pas moi, je le jure !)

Law & Order (S14-17)

Maps to the Stars

Mr. Nobody

The 3 L'il Pigs 2 (Les trois p'tits cochons 2)

The Decline of the American Empire (Le déclin de l'empire américain)

The Lesser Blessed

The Rookie (S6, All Episodes)

The Whistleblower

Trial by Fire: A North of 60 Movie

September 2

FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Betrayal: Under His Eye (S3, All Episodes)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, New Episodes)

September 3

Africa's Deadliest (S3, S6, & S7, All Episodes)

Lilo & Stitch

Love Thy Nader (New Episodes)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (S1, 10-Episode Premiere)

Phineas and Ferb (S5, 10-Episode Premiere)

Reminder (Aşkı Hatırla) (All Episodes)

Savage Kingdom (S1-4)

Savage Line (All Episodes)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)

September 4

Blood & Myth

September 5

FX's Necaxa (New Episode)

Road Trip (Shorts) (S1, All Episodes)

September 6

Twelve (New Episode)

September 7

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)

Twelve (New Episode)

September 8

The Great North (S5, New Episode)

September 9

FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S5, Three-Episode Premiere)

September 10

America's Greatest Animals

Europe's New Wild (All Episodes)

Fillmore (S1, All Episodes)

Love Thy Nader (New Episodes)

Party Animals (S1, All Episodes)

Secrets of the Zoo (S1 & S3, All Episodes)

South America's Weirdest Animals (S1, All Episodes)

Tempest (Three-Episode Premiere)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)

September 12

Call My Agent Berlin (Six-Episode Premiere)

How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S4, New Episodes)

FX's Necaxa (New Episode)

Rebel Pope

The Breslau Murders (All Episodes)

September 13

Lost in the Jungle

Twelve (New Episode)

September 14

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)

Twelve (New Episode)

September 15

Futurama (S13, All Episodes)

The Great North (S5, New Episodes)

September 16

FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Dancing with the Stars (S34, Premiere Episode) live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)

September 17

Alex & Co. (S1-3)

Billy the Kid: New Evidence

Cooking for One Week (All Episodes)

Electric Bloom (13-Episode Premiere)

Finding Priscila (Volta Priscila) (All Episodes)

High Potential (S2, Premiere Episode)

Love Thy Nader (New Episodes)

Tempest (New Episodes)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)

September 18

Reasonable Doubt (S3, Two-Episode Premiere)

September 19

Call My Agent Berlin (New Episodes)

LEGO® Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past (All Episodes)

FX's Necaxa (New Episode)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S4, All Episodes)

Swiped

September 21

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)

September 23

FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)

September 24

Cat Wars: Lion vs. Cheetah

High Potential (S2, New Episode)

Ice Road Rescue (S6, All Episodes)

Jaguar Beach Battle

King Tut in Color

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S6, All Episodes)

Man v. Lion

Man vs Puma

Marvel Zombies (All Episodes)

Tempest (New Episodes)

Thailand's Wild Cats

FX's The Lowdown (Two-Episode Premiere)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)

September 25

Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)

September 26

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

September 28

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)

September 29

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? (All Episodes)

September 30

Chad Powers (Two-Episode Premiere)

Little Angel (S1-6)

Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)