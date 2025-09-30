Schools are back in session for the fall, which means that English Teacher is back in the classroom. New episodes of the sitcom are among the new offerings on Disney+ Canada for October 2025.

Inspired by the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, Patricia Arquette stars in Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Speaking of murders, new episodes of Only Murders in the Building's fifth season will roll out weekly.

On the opposite end of the tonal spectrum is Season 2 of the family-friendly Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. There will also be new episodes of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, High Potential, and Glen Powell's new football comedy series Chad Powers.

As for older titles, this month will also bring The 40-Year-Old Virgin and a whole load of Twilight films. All in all, it's not a very spooky Halloween month — although it will bring The Kenny vs. Spenny Christmas Special, if you wanna get your Christmas celebrations underway extra early this year.

See Disney+ Canada's October 2025 schedule below, and check out all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.

October 1

Casper

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1, S2 & S4, All Episodes)

High Potential (S2, New Episode)

Jaws

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (S14-17)

Pet Seekers (S1, All Episodes)

Return from the Dead

Sinister

SuperKitties (S3, Six-Episode Premiere)

Tempest (New Episodes)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

FX's The Lowdown (New Episode)

The Nightcrawlers

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)

October 2

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (New Episode)

Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Halloween (All Episodes)

Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)

October 3

Cat's Eye (New Episode)

Chasse-Galerie (Chasse-Galerie: La légende)

Cosmopolis

FX's English Teacher (S2, New Episodes)

Face Time (Le baiser du barbu)

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S4, 10-Episode Premiere)

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S4, All Episodes)

Monsieur Lazhar

School of Life

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D

Something Wicked This Way Comes

The Balloonist

The Murky Stream (New Episodes)

The Republic of Love

The Right Kind of Wrong

October 5

Kiff (S2, New Halloween Episode)

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)

Yellowstone Cubs

October 6

Bob's Burgers (S16, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S37, New Episode)

October 7

Chad Powers (New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) Live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)

Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast (New Episode)

October 8

Fate (La suerte) (All Episodes)

High Potential (S2, New Episode)

Naming the Dead (All Episodes)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S6, All Episodes)

The Lost Station Girls (Les disparues de la gare) (All Episodes)

FX's The Lowdown (New Episode)

To Catch a Smuggler (S9, All Episodes)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (S2, All Episodes)

October 9

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (New Episode)

Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)

October 10

9-1-1 (S9, Premiere Episode)

9-1-1: Nashville (Premiere Episode)

Cat's Eye (New Episode)

China's Megatomb Revealed

FX's English Teacher (S2, New Episodes)

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's Crazy

Shortsgiving with Big City Greens

The Murky Stream (New Episodes)

Would You Marry Me? (Premiere Episode)

October 11

Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)

October 14

Chad Powers (New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) Live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)

Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast (New Episode)

Parks and Recreation (S1-7)

October 15

Dead by Dawn (All Episodes)

Dead or Alive (All Episodes)

Electric Bloom (All Episodes)

High Potential (S2, New Episode)

Live Free or Die (S1-3)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family (Three-Episode Premiere)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Official Podcast (Three-Episode Premiere)

FX's The Lowdown (New Episode)

To Cook a Bear (All Episodes)

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (All Episodes)

October 16

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (New Episode)

Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)

October 17

9-1-1 (S9, New Episode)

9-1-1: Nashville (New Episode)

Area 51: The CIA's Secret

Cat's Eye (New Episode)

FX's English Teacher (S2, New Episodes)

Little Giant

Lovesick

Mama

Marvel's Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!

Super Duper Alice Cooper

The Murky Stream (New Episodes)

Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)

October 18

Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)

October 19

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)

October 20

Bob's Burgers (S16, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S37, New Episode)

Tracker (S3, Premiere Episode)

October 21

Chad Powers (New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) Live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)

Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast (New Episode)

October 22

8:15 (All Episodes)

Dead End Express (All Episodes)

High Potential (S2, New Episode)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family (New Episode)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Official Podcast (New Episode)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

FX's The Lowdown (New Episode)

Top Guns: The Next Generation (All Episodes)

October 23

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (New Episode)

Entrepreneurs (All Episodes)

Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)

October 24

9-1-1 (S9, New Episode)

9-1-1: Nashville (New Episode)

Cat's Eye (New Episode)

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins

Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)

October 25

Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)

October 26

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)

October 27

Bob's Burgers (S16, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S37, New Episode)

Tracker (S3, New Episode)

October 28

Chad Powers (New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) Live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)

Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast (New Episode)

October 29

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Premiere Episode)

High Potential (S2, New Episode)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family (New Episode)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Official Podcast (New Episode)

Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3, All Episodes)

The Invaders (All Episodes)

FX's The Lowdown (New Episode)

Warrior Graveyard (All Episodes)

October 30

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (New Episode)

Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)

October 31

9-1-1 (S9, New Episode)

9-1-1: Nashville (New Episode)

Cat's Eye (New Episode)

Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers

The Kenny vs. Spenny Christmas Special

The Wolves (Les loups)

Varian's War

We Are the Others (Nous sommes les autres)

Who the F**k is Arthur Fogel?

Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)

You're Sleeping, Nicole (Tu dors Nicole)