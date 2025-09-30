Schools are back in session for the fall, which means that English Teacher is back in the classroom. New episodes of the sitcom are among the new offerings on Disney+ Canada for October 2025.
Inspired by the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, Patricia Arquette stars in Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Speaking of murders, new episodes of Only Murders in the Building's fifth season will roll out weekly.
On the opposite end of the tonal spectrum is Season 2 of the family-friendly Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. There will also be new episodes of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, High Potential, and Glen Powell's new football comedy series Chad Powers.
As for older titles, this month will also bring The 40-Year-Old Virgin and a whole load of Twilight films. All in all, it's not a very spooky Halloween month — although it will bring The Kenny vs. Spenny Christmas Special, if you wanna get your Christmas celebrations underway extra early this year.
See Disney+ Canada's October 2025 schedule below, and check out all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.
October 1
Casper
Heartland Docs, DVM (S1, S2 & S4, All Episodes)
High Potential (S2, New Episode)
Jaws
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (S14-17)
Pet Seekers (S1, All Episodes)
Return from the Dead
Sinister
SuperKitties (S3, Six-Episode Premiere)
Tempest (New Episodes)
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
FX's The Lowdown (New Episode)
The Nightcrawlers
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)
October 2
Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (New Episode)
Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Halloween (All Episodes)
Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)
October 3
Cat's Eye (New Episode)
Chasse-Galerie (Chasse-Galerie: La légende)
Cosmopolis
FX's English Teacher (S2, New Episodes)
Face Time (Le baiser du barbu)
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S4, 10-Episode Premiere)
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S4, All Episodes)
Monsieur Lazhar
School of Life
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D
Something Wicked This Way Comes
The Balloonist
The Murky Stream (New Episodes)
The Republic of Love
The Right Kind of Wrong
October 5
Kiff (S2, New Halloween Episode)
Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)
Yellowstone Cubs
October 6
Bob's Burgers (S16, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S37, New Episode)
October 7
Chad Powers (New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) Live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)
Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast (New Episode)
October 8
Fate (La suerte) (All Episodes)
High Potential (S2, New Episode)
Naming the Dead (All Episodes)
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S6, All Episodes)
The Lost Station Girls (Les disparues de la gare) (All Episodes)
FX's The Lowdown (New Episode)
To Catch a Smuggler (S9, All Episodes)
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (S2, All Episodes)
October 9
Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (New Episode)
Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)
October 10
9-1-1 (S9, Premiere Episode)
9-1-1: Nashville (Premiere Episode)
Cat's Eye (New Episode)
China's Megatomb Revealed
FX's English Teacher (S2, New Episodes)
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's Crazy
Shortsgiving with Big City Greens
The Murky Stream (New Episodes)
Would You Marry Me? (Premiere Episode)
October 11
Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)
October 14
Chad Powers (New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) Live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)
Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast (New Episode)
Parks and Recreation (S1-7)
October 15
Dead by Dawn (All Episodes)
Dead or Alive (All Episodes)
Electric Bloom (All Episodes)
High Potential (S2, New Episode)
Live Free or Die (S1-3)
Murdaugh: Death in the Family (Three-Episode Premiere)
Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Official Podcast (Three-Episode Premiere)
FX's The Lowdown (New Episode)
To Cook a Bear (All Episodes)
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (All Episodes)
October 16
Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (New Episode)
Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)
October 17
9-1-1 (S9, New Episode)
9-1-1: Nashville (New Episode)
Area 51: The CIA's Secret
Cat's Eye (New Episode)
FX's English Teacher (S2, New Episodes)
Little Giant
Lovesick
Mama
Marvel's Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!
Super Duper Alice Cooper
The Murky Stream (New Episodes)
Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)
October 18
Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)
October 19
Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)
October 20
Bob's Burgers (S16, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S37, New Episode)
Tracker (S3, Premiere Episode)
October 21
Chad Powers (New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) Live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)
Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast (New Episode)
October 22
8:15 (All Episodes)
Dead End Express (All Episodes)
High Potential (S2, New Episode)
Murdaugh: Death in the Family (New Episode)
Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Official Podcast (New Episode)
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
FX's The Lowdown (New Episode)
Top Guns: The Next Generation (All Episodes)
October 23
Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (New Episode)
Entrepreneurs (All Episodes)
Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)
October 24
9-1-1 (S9, New Episode)
9-1-1: Nashville (New Episode)
Cat's Eye (New Episode)
Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins
Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)
October 25
Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)
October 26
Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)
October 27
Bob's Burgers (S16, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S37, New Episode)
Tracker (S3, New Episode)
October 28
Chad Powers (New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S34, New Episode) Live at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S5, New Episode)
Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast (New Episode)
October 29
Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Premiere Episode)
High Potential (S2, New Episode)
Murdaugh: Death in the Family (New Episode)
Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Official Podcast (New Episode)
Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3, All Episodes)
The Invaders (All Episodes)
FX's The Lowdown (New Episode)
Warrior Graveyard (All Episodes)
October 30
Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (New Episode)
Reasonable Doubt (S3, New Episode)
October 31
9-1-1 (S9, New Episode)
9-1-1: Nashville (New Episode)
Cat's Eye (New Episode)
Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers
The Kenny vs. Spenny Christmas Special
The Wolves (Les loups)
Varian's War
We Are the Others (Nous sommes les autres)
Who the F**k is Arthur Fogel?
Would You Marry Me? (New Episode)
You're Sleeping, Nicole (Tu dors Nicole)