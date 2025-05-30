If you've been hoping to have an animated summer, you're in luck — maybe in more ways than one. Whether you have a lively season of fun in the sun will be up to you, but Disney+ Canada's slated June releases have you covered with new episodes of quite a few beloved animated series. New episodes of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy will be rolling out over the weeks, along with the premiere of the action-packed anthology film Predator: Killer of Killers.
Tom Cruise will be skydiving onto the streaming service at the start of the month when the first six Mission: Impossible films become available, just in time for you to catch up on the franchise and make your way to the theatre for its eighth and final instalment. The action-themed releases will also include the first three episodes of Marvel's newest miniseries Ironheart, executive produced by Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler.
Other June additions include new episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, the Call Her Daddy host's aptly-titled docuseries Call Her Alex, and all four seasons of Chopped Canada. You can also get some early prep in for Christmas in July when Deck the Halls drops mid-month, starring a feuding Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito. As we move into the end of the month, the wait will finally be over for the highly anticipated fourth season of The Bear.
See Disney+ Canada's full schedule below, and check out all of June 2025's streaming offerings (including Prime Video, Netflix and more) here.
June 1
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
June 4
I, Addict (Yo, adicto) (S1, All Episodes)
Iron Man Armored Adventures (S1–2)
Nine Puzzles (New Episodes)
June 5
FX's Adults (New Episodes)
June 6
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episodes)
Criminal Minds: Evolution (S18, New Episode)
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
Not Her First Rodeo (New Episodes)
Predator: Killer of Killers
FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, New Episode)
June 8
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
June 10
Call Her Alex (All Episodes)
June 12
FX's Adults (New Episodes)
Will Trent (S3, All Episodes)
June 13
Atsuko Okatsuka: Father
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episodes)
Criminal Minds: Evolution (S18, New Episode)
Deck the Halls
Epic Movie
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
Made in America
Our Movie (Premiere Episode)
Meet the Spartans
The Man Who Knew Too Little
The New Age
FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, New Episode)
June 14
Our Movie (New Episode)
June 15
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
June 18
Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (All Episodes)
June 19
FX's Adults (New Episodes)
June 20
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episodes)
Bogus
Carpool
Criminal Minds: Evolution (S18, New Episode)
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
Firehouse Dog
Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical
Little Manhattan
Our Movie (New Episode)
The Nutcracker
FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, New Episode)
June 21
Our Movie (New Episode)
June 22
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
June 24
Marvel Television's Ironheart (Three-Episode Premiere) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
June 25
Chopped Canada (S1–4)
Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S8, All Episodes)
FX's The Bear (S4, All Episodes) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
June 27
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episodes)
Criminal Minds: Evolution (S18, New Episode)
Dangerous Beauty
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
Our Movie (New Episode)
Second Best
The Power of One
Tigerland
Turtle Beach
June 28
Our Movie (New Episode)
June 29
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)