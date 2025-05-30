If you've been hoping to have an animated summer, you're in luck — maybe in more ways than one. Whether you have a lively season of fun in the sun will be up to you, but Disney+ Canada's slated June releases have you covered with new episodes of quite a few beloved animated series. New episodes of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy will be rolling out over the weeks, along with the premiere of the action-packed anthology film Predator: Killer of Killers.

Tom Cruise will be skydiving onto the streaming service at the start of the month when the first six Mission: Impossible films become available, just in time for you to catch up on the franchise and make your way to the theatre for its eighth and final instalment. The action-themed releases will also include the first three episodes of Marvel's newest miniseries Ironheart, executive produced by Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler.

Other June additions include new episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, the Call Her Daddy host's aptly-titled docuseries Call Her Alex, and all four seasons of Chopped Canada. You can also get some early prep in for Christmas in July when Deck the Halls drops mid-month, starring a feuding Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito. As we move into the end of the month, the wait will finally be over for the highly anticipated fourth season of The Bear.

See Disney+ Canada's full schedule below, and check out all of June 2025's streaming offerings (including Prime Video, Netflix and more) here.

June 1

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

June 4

I, Addict (Yo, adicto) (S1, All Episodes)

Iron Man Armored Adventures (S1–2)

Nine Puzzles (New Episodes)



June 5

FX's Adults (New Episodes)



June 6

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episodes)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S18, New Episode)

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

Not Her First Rodeo (New Episodes)

Predator: Killer of Killers

FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, New Episode)

June 8

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)



June 10

Call Her Alex (All Episodes)



June 12

FX's Adults (New Episodes)

Will Trent (S3, All Episodes)



June 13

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episodes)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S18, New Episode)

Deck the Halls

Epic Movie

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

Made in America

Our Movie (Premiere Episode)

Meet the Spartans

The Man Who Knew Too Little

The New Age

FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, New Episode)



June 14

Our Movie (New Episode)



June 15

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

June 18

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (All Episodes)



June 19

FX's Adults (New Episodes)

June 20

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episodes)

Bogus

Carpool

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S18, New Episode)

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

Firehouse Dog

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical

Little Manhattan

Our Movie (New Episode)

The Nutcracker

FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, New Episode)



June 21

Our Movie (New Episode)



June 22

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)



June 24

Marvel Television's Ironheart (Three-Episode Premiere) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

June 25

Chopped Canada (S1–4)

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S8, All Episodes)

FX's The Bear (S4, All Episodes) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET



June 27

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episodes)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S18, New Episode)

Dangerous Beauty

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

Our Movie (New Episode)

Second Best

The Power of One

Tigerland

Turtle Beach



June 28

Our Movie (New Episode)



June 29

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)