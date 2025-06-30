Schools are on summer vacation, and so is Disney+! The streamer has revealed its July 2025 lineup, and it includes a whole lotta nothing much.
This not-that-remarkable lineup includes the launch of Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the last few episodes of Marvel's Ironheart, and the latest in the musical YA film series ZOMBIES. Huh — maybe I'll watch that new season of The Bear after all.
Disney+ Canada's July 2025 lineup is below. See the month's other streaming offerings, including Netflix and Prime Video, here.
July 1
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, All Episodes)
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Marvel Television's Ironheart (New Episodes) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, All Episodes)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (S2, New Episode)
July 2
ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)
ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)
ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)
July 4
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Criminal Minds (S18, New Episode)
Date Movie
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
First Daughter
Just My Luck
Life or Something Like It
Our Movie (New Episode)
The Girl Next Door
July 5
Our Movie (New Episode)
July 6
Raging Bull Shark
Shark vs. Tuna
Sharkatraz
The Sharks of Hawaii
United Sharks of America
When Sharks Attack (S4, All Episodes)
World's Biggest Great White?
July 8
Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers (All Episodes)
July 9
People and Places - Camp Alec (Short)
People and Places - I Scream, You Scream (Short)
People and Places - The Academy (Short)
People and Places - Sophie and the Baron (Short)
Team Players (Jogo Cruzado) (All Episodes)
Tucci in Italy (S1, All Episodes)
July 10
FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, Two-Episode Premiere)
Suspicious Minds (All Episodes)
July 11
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Criminal Minds (S18, New Episode)
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
Mirrors
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Ocean with David Attenborough
Our Movie (New Episode)
Shutter
Simply Irresistible
ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires
July 12
Our Movie (New Episode)
July 16
Bullet/Bullet (Eight-Episode Premiere)
Bumblebee
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4, All Episodes)
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Transformers: The Last Knight
July 17
FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, New Episode)
July 18
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
Goodbye Lover
The Great North (S5, New Episode)
Man on Fire
Megastructures: Real Madrid Superstadium
Our Movie (New Episode)
Q&A
Sally
Zarna Garg: Practical People Win
July 19
Our Movie (New Episode)
July 21
Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari (All Episodes)
July 23
Washington Black (All Episodes)
July 24
FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, New Episode)
July 25
Don't Say a Word
Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes (All Episodes)
Runaway Jury
Sommersby
Stay
Sunchaser
July 30
StuGo (Shorts) (All Episodes)
StuGo (All Episodes)
Underdogs (All Episodes)
July 31
FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, New Episode)