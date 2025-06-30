Schools are on summer vacation, and so is Disney+! The streamer has revealed its July 2025 lineup, and it includes a whole lotta nothing much.

This not-that-remarkable lineup includes the launch of Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the last few episodes of Marvel's Ironheart, and the latest in the musical YA film series ZOMBIES. Huh — maybe I'll watch that new season of The Bear after all.

Disney+ Canada's July 2025 lineup is below. See the month's other streaming offerings, including Netflix and Prime Video, here.

July 1

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, All Episodes)

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Marvel Television's Ironheart (New Episodes) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, All Episodes)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (S2, New Episode)

July 2

ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)

July 4

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Criminal Minds (S18, New Episode)

Date Movie

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

First Daughter

Just My Luck

Life or Something Like It

Our Movie (New Episode)

The Girl Next Door

July 5

Our Movie (New Episode)

July 6

Raging Bull Shark

Shark vs. Tuna

Sharkatraz

The Sharks of Hawaii

United Sharks of America

When Sharks Attack (S4, All Episodes)

World's Biggest Great White?

July 8

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers (All Episodes)

July 9

People and Places - Camp Alec (Short)

People and Places - I Scream, You Scream (Short)

People and Places - The Academy (Short)

People and Places - Sophie and the Baron (Short)

Team Players (Jogo Cruzado) (All Episodes)

Tucci in Italy (S1, All Episodes)

July 10

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, Two-Episode Premiere)

Suspicious Minds (All Episodes)

July 11

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Criminal Minds (S18, New Episode)

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

Mirrors

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Ocean with David Attenborough

Our Movie (New Episode)

Shutter

Simply Irresistible

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires

July 12

Our Movie (New Episode)

July 16

Bullet/Bullet (Eight-Episode Premiere)

Bumblebee

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4, All Episodes)

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Transformers: The Last Knight

July 17

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, New Episode)

July 18

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

Goodbye Lover

The Great North (S5, New Episode)

Man on Fire

Megastructures: Real Madrid Superstadium

Our Movie (New Episode)

Q&A

Sally

Zarna Garg: Practical People Win

July 19

Our Movie (New Episode)

July 21

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari (All Episodes)

July 23

Washington Black (All Episodes)

July 24

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, New Episode)

July 25

Don't Say a Word

Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes (All Episodes)

Runaway Jury

Sommersby

Stay

Sunchaser

July 30

StuGo (Shorts) (All Episodes)

StuGo (All Episodes)

Underdogs (All Episodes)

July 31

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, New Episode)