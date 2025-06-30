Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ Canada in July 2025

Including Season 17 of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' new episodes of 'Ironheart' and more

Photo: Matt Klitscher / Disney

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jun 30, 2025

Schools are on summer vacation, and so is Disney+! The streamer has revealed its July 2025 lineup, and it includes a whole lotta nothing much.

This not-that-remarkable lineup includes the launch of Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the last few episodes of Marvel's Ironheart, and the latest in the musical YA film series ZOMBIES. Huh — maybe I'll watch that new season of The Bear after all.

Disney+ Canada's July 2025 lineup is below. See the month's other streaming offerings, including Netflix and Prime Video, here.

July 1

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, All Episodes)
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Marvel Television's Ironheart (New Episodes) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, All Episodes)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (S2, New Episode)

July 2

ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)
ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)
ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)

July 4

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Criminal Minds (S18, New Episode)
Date Movie
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
First Daughter
Just My Luck
Life or Something Like It
Our Movie (New Episode)
The Girl Next Door

July 5

Our Movie (New Episode)

July 6

Raging Bull Shark
Shark vs. Tuna
Sharkatraz
The Sharks of Hawaii
United Sharks of America
When Sharks Attack (S4, All Episodes)
World's Biggest Great White?

July 8

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers (All Episodes)

July 9

People and Places - Camp Alec (Short)
People and Places - I Scream, You Scream (Short)
People and Places - The Academy (Short)
People and Places - Sophie and the Baron (Short)
Team Players (Jogo Cruzado) (All Episodes)
Tucci in Italy (S1, All Episodes)

July 10

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, Two-Episode Premiere)
Suspicious Minds (All Episodes)

July 11

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Criminal Minds (S18, New Episode)
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
Mirrors
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Ocean with David Attenborough
Our Movie (New Episode)
Shutter
Simply Irresistible
ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires

July 12

Our Movie (New Episode)

July 16

Bullet/Bullet (Eight-Episode Premiere)
Bumblebee
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4, All Episodes)
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Transformers: The Last Knight

July 17

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, New Episode)

July 18

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
Goodbye Lover
The Great North (S5, New Episode)
Man on Fire
Megastructures: Real Madrid Superstadium
Our Movie (New Episode)
Q&A
Sally
Zarna Garg: Practical People Win

July 19

Our Movie (New Episode)

July 21

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari (All Episodes)

July 23

Washington Black (All Episodes)

July 24

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, New Episode)

July 25

Don't Say a Word
Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes (All Episodes)
Runaway Jury
Sommersby
Stay
Sunchaser

July 30

StuGo (Shorts) (All Episodes)
StuGo (All Episodes)
Underdogs (All Episodes)

July 31

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S17, New Episode)

FilmNewsDisney+Next on StreamingMarvel

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage