Dang it, Bobby! August is here, and so is the first new season of King of the Hill in 15 years on Disney+ Canada.

The long-awaited relaunch of Mike Judge's animated comedy, with all of Season 14 dropping at once on August 4. These are the first new episodes of King of the Hill since 2010.

Beyond that, the Alien franchise continues with weekly episodes of the new show Alien: Earth. Speaking of film franchises getting series spinoffs, Marvel's new Black Panther animated show Eyes of Wakanda will release all of its episodes on August 27.

Elsewhere on Disney+ Canada's August 2025 lineup, celebs will be celeb-ing: Chris Hemsworth has his Zac Efron moment with the National Geographic adventure show Limitless: Live Better Now, and Eva Longoria has her Ryan Reynolds moment by revitalizing a soccer team in FX's Necaxa, a spinoff of the rugby docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

See the full lineup below, and check out all of August 2025's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.

August 1

Bob's Burgers (Season 15, New Episode)

Bad Seeds (Les mauvaises herbes)

Boys on the Side

Breaking Up

Empire Records

Enemy

Gabrielle

It's Only the End of the World (Juste la fin du monde)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

Leap of Faith

Love and Magnets (Les aimants)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pompeii

Silent Hill

Splice

That Night

The Horse Whisperer

The Nice Guy (New Episodes)

The Passion of Augustine (La passion d'Augustine)

The Out-of-Towners

August 2

SuperKitties (Season 2, All Episodes)

SuperKitties: Su-Parr Adventures (Shorts) (Season 1, All Episodes)

August 4

King of the Hill (Season 14, All Episodes)

August 6

Low Life (New Episodes)

Strippers: Cars for Cash (Seasons 1-2)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3, All Episodes)

August 7

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 17, New Episode)

August 8

Bob's Burgers (Season 15, New Episode)

Narco Wars: In Their Worlds

FX's Necaxa (Two-Episode Premiere)

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2, All Episodes)

The Nice Guy (New Episodes)

August 10

Traveling with Snow Man (New Episode)

August 12

FX's Alien: Earth (Two-Episode Premiere) at 5pm PT/8pm ET

August 13

Big City Greens (Season 4, All Episodes)

Bullet/Bullet (New Episodes)

Capturing Their Killer: The Girl on the High Bridge (All Episodes)

Chibiverse (Seasons 2-3)

Philly Undercover (All Episodes)

August 14

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 17, New Episode)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Seasons 9-13)

August 15

A Brother's Love (La femme de mon frère)

Bob's Burgers (Season 15, New Episode)

Heat Wave (Les grandes chaleurs)

Hochelaga, Land of Souls (Hochelaga, terre des âmes)

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter Two

Limitless: Live Better Now (All Episodes)

FX's Necaxa (New Episodes)

The Great North (Season 5, New Episode)

The Nice Guy (New Episodes)

August 19

FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

August 20

Airport Security: Brazil (Season 5, All Episodes)

Airport Security: Colombia (Seasons 1-2)

Airport Security: Madrid (Season 4 & Season 7, All Episodes)

Airport Security: Peru and Brazil (Season 6, All Episodes)

Airport Security: Peru (Season 3, All Episodes)

Reminder (Aşkı Hatırla) (All Episodes)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Two-Episode Premiere)

August 21

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 17, New Episode)

August 22

Eenie Meanie

FX's Necaxa (New Episodes)

The Nice Guy (New Episodes)

Titanic: Case Closed

August 23

Disney Jr.'s Ariel (Season 1, All Episodes)

Disney Jr.'s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts)

Disney Jr.'s Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern (Shorts) (All Episodes)

Twelve (Premiere Episode)

August 24

Twelve (New Episode)

August 25

Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite

August 26

FX's Alien: Earth (New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

August 27

Beyond Magic with DMC (All Episodes)

Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda (All Episodes)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2, All Episodes)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (New Episode)

August 28

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (All Episodes)

August 29

FX's Necaxa (New Episode)

The Nice Guy (New Episodes)

August 30

Twelve (New Episode)

August 31

Twelve (New Episode)