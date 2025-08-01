As summer reaches its halfway point, there is only one thing that can truly distract from this seemingly endless heat wave: parking in front of the TV. CBC Gem must know that, as it has plenty of new titles coming in August to blast the A/C to.

The dream of the '90s is now also alive in Canada, as every week from August 1 onward, a new season of Portlandia makes its way onto the streamer, starting at Season 5 and making its way to Season 8. Seasons of Friday Night Lights will also sprinkle themselves through August, with Seasons 3–5 dropping on August 1, 15 and 29, respectively. Seasons 2 and 3 of Mary Kills People will also arrive on August 15 and 29.

There's also a handful of CBC Gem Originals coming, with FreeUp! Emancipation Day 2025: Jokes, Jokes, Jokes, Season 6 of The New Wave of Standup, Short Film Face Off Season 18 and three new Absolutely Canadian documentaries.

Some films are also coming this month: the modern classic coming-of-age story Lady Bird will find a home on CBC Gem on August 22, and The Royal Hotel starring Julia Garner arrives on the 29th.



See all of what CBC Gem has to offer in August below, and see what's happening on all the other streamers (including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more) here.



July 30

FreeUp! Emancipation Day 2025: Jokes, Jokes, Jokes

August 1

Colin from Accounts (Season 2)

Friday Night Lights (Season 3)

Portlandia (Season 5)

Chateau DIY (Season 8)

Absolutely Canadian: The Secret Long Tree Society

August 8

Plan B (Season 3)

Portlandia (Season 6)

Motherland (Seasons 1–3)

Big Zuu and AJ Tracey's Rich Flavours

Absolutely Canadian: Trans Canada

August 15

Friday Night Lights (Season 4)

Portlandia (Season 7)

Mary Kills People (Season 2)

Absolutely Canadian: Under the Arbor

August 22

Portlandia (Season 8)

The Affair (Season 4)

Amandaland (Season 1)

Lady Bird

August 29

The New Wave of Standup (Season 6)

Friday Night Lights (Season 5)

Mary Kills People (Season 3)

The Royal Hotel

August 30

Short Film Face Off (Season 18)