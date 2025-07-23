Ahead of its September 12 release date, production house Bleecker Street has unveiled some stills for the long-awaited Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

Three shots show Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer as Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Small, respectively, with one of them boasting a celebrity cameo from Elton John. He's only one of many who will make an appearance in the mockumentary sequel, which will also include Metallica's Lars Ulrich, the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Questlove and Trisha Yearwood, among others.

According to a cutline about the movie, it'll follow the band four decades later as they're "forced to reunite for one final concert," in hopes of putting on "a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock 'n' roll."

Rob Reiner will return to direct and play documentarian Martin "Marty" DiBergi. Check out the first three looks at the movie below.