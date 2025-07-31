Has the Lonely Island's Akiva Shaffer figured out the perfect length for a comedy movie? Judging by the warm reception for his new reboot of The Naked Gun, it seems like he might have cracked the formula — and it's an 85-minute runtime.

Speaking about the film on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, the director compared making The Naked Gun to making the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. He recalled, "Remember on Popstar, how we knew the runtimes of every movie in the genre and how they're all under 90 minutes? And so, on this, I re-looked at all of them. The first Naked Gun is 85 minutes and the second Naked Gun is 85 minutes."

Andy Samberg asked, "And how long is yours?" Shaffer confirmed that his is also 85 minutes.

Jorma Taccone chimed in, "Is that the perfect comedy length? It might be." Shaffer agreed, noting, "All of our favourites, whether it's Borat or Airplane! or whatever, they're all under 90 minutes, and it really is part of it."

In other words, you could watch two and a half Naked Gun movies in the time it takes to sit through The Brutalist. That's efficiency, baby!

Read Exclaim!'s review of The Naked Gun here. The film arrives in theatres tomorrow (August 1).