Mexican-born filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has become a proud Torontonian, shouting out local landmarks like the Revue Theatre and Vinegar Syndrome. His film Frankenstein made its North American premiere yesterday (September 8), and that gave the director an opportunity to shout out his adopted hometown.

Appearing on stage to introduce Frankenstein at the Princess of Wales Theatre, del Toro said, "This movie is also the culmination of long, long — not dating, not a single day, not a casual fling — but a complete marriage to Toronto."

He added, "Canadians are modest, so it takes a Mexican to tell you this is a great fucking city," and went on to praise the "excellent, absolute, superb craftsmanship, artistic dedication and intelligence of all the crews that have worked with me since 1996," the year he filmed Mimic in the city.

He then shouted out a few crew members who were seated in the audience, and when they didn't stand up to acknowledge to the cheers, he encouraged them, "Don't be so Canadian — get the fuck up!"

Frankenstein was filmed primarily in Toronto. Read Exclaim!'s review of the film here.