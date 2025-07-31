As a kickoff to awards season and the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey has announced the first wave of honourees for this year's Tribute Awards, a ceremony that celebrates outstanding contributions to cinema.

City of Toronto key-holder Guillermo del Toro, whose upcoming Netflix film Frankenstein will play at TIFF following a Venice premiere, will receive the TIFF Edbert Director Award at this year's ceremony, and Jodie Foster will be awarded the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award. Japanese filmmaker HIKARI will receive the TIFF Emerging Talent Award, and South Korean actor Lee Byung Hun will be honoured with the TIFF Special Tribute Award.

"We're thrilled to announce this year's recipients, each of whom has left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape: from the commanding talent of Lee Byung Hun; the visionary imagination of maestro Guillermo del Toro; the evocative storytelling of HIKARI; to the incomparable career of actor, filmmaker, and icon Jodie Foster," Bailey shared in a release. "We're honoured to welcome these exceptional artists to Toronto for the seventh annual Tribute Awards."

Additionally, 2022 Tribute Performer Award recipient Brendan Fraser will return to the Tribute Awards as the 2025 Honorary Chair. Bailey continued, "We're also delighted to welcome back Brendan Fraser, our 2022 Tribute Performer Award recipient, as this year's Honorary Chair, a beloved artist and past honouree whose warmth, generosity, and passion for storytelling truly embody the spirit of our festival."

"I'm honoured to return to Toronto once again and to the TIFF Tribute Awards, this time not as a recipient, but as this year's Honorary Chair," Fraser added. "TIFF has been meaningful to me and to be in this role during the Festival's landmark 50th edition is a privilege. TIFF continues to champion the kind of bold storytelling that brings people together, and I'm thrilled to celebrate this year's Tribute recipients."

The TIFF Tribute Gala is the festival's largest annual fundraiser, and the seventh annual Tribute Awards will take place September 7 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel. Proceeds from the ceremony support TIFF's 50th anniversary campaign Transform Together, which supports the advancement of TIFF's talent development to honour visionary artists and deepen community impact.

The 50th edition of TIFF will run from September 4–14.