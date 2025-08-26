Canada is Green Day land, so naturally the mega-beloved trio have decided to premiere their new comedy movie as part of this year's edition of TIFF on September 12.

New Years Rev was made in collaboration with the band's good pal, director Lee Kirk (Ordinary World), and Green Day are describing it as a "wild road trip comedy." The film follows a garage rock trio called the Analog Dogs, who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to open for Green Day, except it turns out to be a prank. (Punk goes Punk'd?)

"Nevertheless, naively optimistic, the young trio set off on the road from Kansas to California, with wide-eyed dreams of being on stage alongside their heroes," reads a description of New Years Rev, which features Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Jenna Fischer (The Office), Angela Kinsey (The Office), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Mason Thames (The Black Phone), comedian Bobby Lee (Reservation Dogs) and more. The soundtrack will also include more than a dozen Green Day songs.

