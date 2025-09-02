Actor Graham Greene, of the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, has died at the age of 73.

His exact cause of death hasn't been made public, but reports indicate that he died Monday (September 1) in a Toronto hospital, following a long illness.

"It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene," his manager Gerry Jordan told CBC News.

"He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed," his agent Michael Greene (no relation) said in a statement to media. "You are finally free."

Greene was perhaps best known for his role as Kicking Bird in 1990's Dances with Wolves, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Comedy Film earlier this year for his performance in 2024's Seeds. He also won a Grammy Award in 2000 for Best Spoken Word Album for Children.

Green's other notable roles included Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999), Molly's Game (2017), Wind River (2017) and many more.

In 2015, Greene became a Member of the Order of Canada.