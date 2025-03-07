Investigators have confirmed the causes of death for celebrated actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, whose bodies were discovered late last month at their home.

Per the Associated Press, officials in New Mexico shared that the couple are believed to have passed away a full week apart at their residence in New Mexico.

They determined that Hackman, 95, died of heart disease, chronic high blood pressure, respiratory disease and advanced Alzheimer's disease.

Arakawa, 65, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a viral respiratory illness spread by rodents.

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead on February 26. Officials said at the time they did not suspect foul play. One of the couple's dogs was also found dead in its crate.

Officials had previously shared that both bodies tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning, while their home had no significant gas leaks.